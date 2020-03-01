Red, yellow, and blue neon tubes were illuminated. Wires hung loosely and were expressively slack. A flat black plane, rectangular or square, was often thrown into the mix. Everything was finessed into the gallery’s smooth, white walls like a bas relief. The works’ finitude and self-containment were exacting, perfect: Such is the formula for Keith Sonnier’s technological constructions, which were arranged like altarpieces within Kasmin’s West Twenty-Seventh Street space in Manhattan’s Chelsea. The compositions have a peculiarly sacramental character, all the more so because their radiant colors cast an auratic spell. Sonnier created a church of pure art—inside of which audiences paid fealty to its hypnotic concoctions.

The sculptures read as an epitomizing homage to abstraction: The square alludes to Malevich, for instance, and the slender wires are memento mori of gesturalism—core opposites,

— Donald Kuspit