In the kitchen, the shrine, and the scientific laboratory alike, new substances and insights can emerge from analog processes and the (mis)use, elevation, or preservation of materials that may lack value in the conventional sense. Laurie Kang’s sculptural installations for “Beolle,” her first solo museum show, fleshed out such processes and their latent potential within a light-filled former mansion on Lake Ontario.

For one especially engrossing work, Mother (all works 2019), the artist arranged forty-one stainless-steel bowls—sourced from a restaurant-supply store in one of Toronto’s Chinatowns—on the aged hardwood floor. Frequently used to prepare fermented foods, these receptacles, whose surfaces reflected spectators stooping over to peruse their contents, contained a remarkable range of items: One housed a twisted black form resembling entrails (which were made of clay), partially

— Dan Adler