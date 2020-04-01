Cameron Rowland
ICA - Institute of Contemporary Arts, London
FOR THE GREATER PART OF A DECADE, Cameron Rowland has been engaged in making not so much a museum of racial capitalism as a visitor center for it, where its artifacts are instructively pried free from daily use. In line with other projects by Rowland, the artist’s institutional solo debut in the UK, curated by Richard Birkett, is minimally populated in terms of exhibited objects, despite ranging over two floors of the Institute of Contemporary Arts, London (and including a nominally priced stack of works [Enclosure, 2020] for sale in the bookshop). This sparseness in fact offers the viewer a space crowded with real abstraction. What is salient about Rowland’s work, across all its different iterations, is neither the exceptional acuity of how it depicts this mode of production nor the totality of what is disclosed in its expansive research apparatus—it’s the way it actually bores into the legal infrastructure of property. The opening line of the twenty-page exhibition handout tells us, “Abolition preserved the property established by slavery.” If the system of property built by slavery survives its abolition and even thrives beyond it—as in the globalized free-trade boom experienced by Britain in the wake of the 1833 Abolition Act that is cited in the show’s title, “3 & 4 Will. IV c. 73,” which handsomely compensated slave owners “for the Loss which they will incur by being deprived of their Right” to forced labor, a ruling repeated in other abolitions throughout the imperial nineteenth century—then, like all capitalist relationships, the link between property and abolition must be racked by antagonism. In that sense, perhaps, the spirit of abolition can be extracted from property, but only by means of heightening those relationships’ contradictions through the graduated and tortuous legal realism that Rowland’s terms, such as disgorgement (the court-ordered return of ill-gotten gains) and encumbrance (a type of lien), evoke.
Rowland’s primary media are not physical objects but the legal mechanisms that often serve as titles for the work. Depreciation, 2018, added friction to how a piece of land, a fictitious commodity, was able to circulate. Disgorgement, 2016, bought shares in a company holding profits still intact from slave-insurance policies, pending reparations. And in this show, Encumbrance, 2020, comprising unaltered wooden fixtures and a framed legal contract, indefinitely mortgages the mahogany doors and banisters of the ICA’s Regency-era building, puncturing the value-retaining capacity of these goods—produced inside of the slave industry and now serving as assets of the Crown Estate. Mahogany, Rowland writes, “is one of the few commodities of the triangular trade that continues to generate value for those who currently own it.” Here, the legal instrument of encumbrance becomes akin to a termite colony—commodity fetishism riddled with subterranean channels. The inescapable ownership relation between the ICA and the Crown Estate gets aerated by this parasitical one, which the institution has itself invited, sanctioned, and signed.
Law also performs as a medium in Rowland’s work through the artist’s reflexive incorporation of the ownership relations of contemporary art into some of the artworks themselves. If these pieces are made available to the market or to exhibiting institutions, it is often under conditions of rental. One such work, Pacotille, 2020, comprises a pile of glass beads and brass manillas manufactured “as a one-directional currency, which Europeans would offer as payment but would never accept.” Now these valueless monies traded for African people can never be purchased. There is a marked recursion both in Rowland’s reflexivity about the position of the artist as a market agent (an instigator and delegator of various types of canny, brand-building action) and in their resistance to separating this condition from the histories and actualities staged by the work. In its many-sided thoroughness, Rowland’s practice puts one in mind of a crystal drill, if there is such a device: It creates sight lines by cutting through language, provenances, and histories, but the cutting apparatus is already a prism.
Rowland’s work is informed by the critical theories of race and law put forth by scholars such as Brenna Bhandar, Cheryl Harris, Saidiya Hartman, K-Sue Park, and Robert Westley—a number of whom Rowland has been in dialogue with for some time. The earlier, groundbreaking work of Eric Williams’s 1944 study Capitalism and Slavery has also been instrumental to their practice, tracing the economic trajectory of slavery’s rise and fall, always asymptotic to the “arc of the moral universe” presented in received accounts of abolitionism. The discursive complexity of this exhibition, as in all of Rowland’s projects, feels both generous and like a vortex, finely imbricated as it is with the affective undertow that somehow links the overt conceptualism of a wall installation of a legal document such as Probation Order Under 18 U.S.C. § 3607, 2020, with the relics of disciplinary terror mounted a short distance away. In the upstairs gallery, cattle brands used to burn marks of possession on people owned by a Church of England–run Barbadian plantation in the eighteenth century hang on a wall opposite Behavioral Intervention, 2020, an electronic monitor used by parole and immigrant-detention officers today. This juxtaposition seems to suggest an equivalence but not a symmetrical one—two punitive regimes superimposed across time. The contemporary object almost sears deeper, redoubling the violence of its history. These pieces create an echo of racialized terror administered via the flesh, which resonates painfully around the elegant room. Both objects recall Rowland’s photographic suite HandPunch #1–5, 2014–15, which pictured biometric time clocks in various workplaces. That disciplinary gadget—which brings to mind Moishe Postone’s 1993 study Time, Labor, and Social Domination, a reinterpretation of Marx’s concept of “abstract labor”—acts as a memento of Rowland’s ongoing focus on how abstractions are measured, managed, and embodied. What makes these abstractions real, of course (as real, as Georg Lukács says, as the “car that runs you over”), are property relations and their violent enforcement in capitalist society, which, as political theorist Cedric Robinson consistently argued, have never existed in a form that wasn’t racialized.
The materials in Rowland’s projects can have a compelling tremor to them, as banal objects with distinct backstories in the slave trade. At other times, they testify to this history with an obdurate wit, as in Mooring, 2020, a canal-boat mooring “rented for the purpose of not being used,” adjacent to the previous site of a warehouse belonging to the Rathbone company, a large player in the Liverpool node of the triangular trade as a timber supplier, cotton importer, and financial-services provider, in that historical order. These objects become dysphoric in the shadow of the historico-legal complex detailed in their extended captions; the asymmetry between the two is unfathomably huge. Among the artistic coordinates that could be cited here are the exhibition’s oscillation between the functional, the critical, and the aesthetic, familiar from Michael Asher’s, Seth Siegelaub’s, and Adrian Piper’s penchants for contracts and other administrative tools, as well as the institutional-critical strategies involving reorderings of space, inventory, and fixtures familiar from Asher, Fred Wilson, and John Knight. However, the distinct character of Rowland’s approach, certainly with regard to Asher or Knight, is that it leaves the fabric of the exhibition space unmodified, because that fabric is not the addressee. Instead, Rowland invokes the property relations in which the institution is enmeshed and enacts modifications to those relations that the institution is in a position to support. The space itself becomes another of the sourced objects on display, whose aporetic histories the artist relentlessly filters and arrays. As curator Eric Golo Stone puts it in an essay for October, Rowland’s items are shown “without alteration,” which is to say they are presented in a nonproprietary way, where nothing is changed other than their means of circulation. The works thus come into view as evidence, or as transitional objects—crystals of abstract systems—a feature they share with all commodities. And yet, even abstract systems can dematerialize from one era to another, as in the shift identified by Gilles Deleuze from societies of corporeal “discipline” organized around factories to those of “control” dominated by ambient corporate forms. Today, the valorization process can shift from forced labor to self-branding and back, and capital becomes ever more “humanized” in proportion to its capacity to destroy all life.
Each of Rowland’s solo exhibitions has centered on an institutional site’s capacity to perform in its given role and to constitute a party to a new contract, a capacity lent to it by capital and state. “3 & 4 Will. IV c. 73” is the project most angled toward the state, which becomes available as a problem and even necessary as a question in a building leased from the British monarchy, an institution that was sustained for centuries by both the slave trade and the moral and economic capital of that trade’s abolition across and beyond its imperial possessions. Real estate and nationhood are packaged together here in a way they couldn’t be in New York, Los Angeles, Cologne, or Brussels. And what is it but real estate and nationalism that diminish the possibilities of earthly life, especially in London? These abstractions can’t help but take a more congealed form in a building like the ICA, where Rowland’s devalorizations slowly fill the rooms, as Deleuze might say, like “a spirit, a gas.”
Cameron Rowland: “3 & 4 Will. IV c. 73” is on view through April 12.
Marina Vishmidt is a London-based writer and editor. She teaches at Goldsmiths, University of London.