The “splashing sweat” emoji (????) was initially intended to denote physical exertion. Since its debut in 2015, though, it has been collectively wrangled in that semipublic semiotic rodeo known as texting to signify orgasmic pleasure and, more recently, hip-hop styling (i.e., drip). Because the emoji invites conversation about social media, sexuality, and racialized forms of cultural expression, it could serve as a virtual pendant to Alex Anderson’s archly titled exhibition “Little Black Boy Makes Imperial Porcelains,” the artist’s second solo outing at Gavlak.

The drip was literal: Nearly all the works in the show were covered with drizzles of gold-luster overglaze. The stately pink, purple, and white plinths on which many of the sculptures were arranged matched the cotton candy–colored velvet curtains installed on select walls; the installation might have been envisioned as a regal anteroom

— Andy Campbell