I didn’t know it at the time, but the day I went to see “To Exalt the Ephemeral: Alina Szapocznikow, 1962–1972” would be, in light of the Covid-19 lockdown, my last day on the streets of London for a long time. Soon, we would be told to hide our bodies away, sick and healthy alike, until . . . I didn’t know when. At the gallery, I encountered striking evidence of the human body in all manner of states: ailing, productive, joyful, anarchic, in pieces, enduring. The word indexicality well describes the turn Szapocznikow’s works took in the decade leading up to her death in 1973. Their forms not only resemble but bear the direct imprint of the body parts—limbs, mouth, torso—that made them; and in visual terms they point to the embodied and temporal contexts of their making, like the pronouns and adverbs I, you, here, there, then, now.

The first of the works Szapocznikow made by taking a cast

— Emily LaBarge