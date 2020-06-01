The paintings and drawings of “In Waves,” Benjamin Degen’s solo exhibition at Susan Inglett Gallery, are affecting reminders of those commonplace pleasures that we frequently take for granted but that are always deserving of reverence, especially in light of our alienating present: intimacy and human touch. Whether he is depicting two people watching a sunset, or bare feet stepping between seashells, Degen’s mark-making vibrates with an ardor that transforms quotidian experiences into extraordinary events. This is the fleeting stuff that life is made of, the gossamer threads that connect us to each other.

Painting begins with drawing in Degen’s practice, and the smallest gestures eventually lead to an extravagance of expression. In the six oil-and-spray-enamel works shown here, colors push up against each other, almost as if they are vying for new levels on the chromatic spectrum. In the

— Charity Coleman