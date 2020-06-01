Ernst Yohji Jaeger
15 ORIENT
The recent oil paintings of Ernst Yohji Jaeger—dreamlike, sensual, and restrained—convey a powerful sense of solitude. Even in the rare works depicting multiple figures, his characters seem cocooned within their own internal worlds. In Untitled 5, 2019, a head swathed in velvet shadows watches an apricot sailboat drift across a surreal expanse of jade. In Untitled 6, 2019, a young man with feline features looks down at his hand, stretching what might be a dew-strung spiderweb, or pearlescent strands of semen, between his thumb and forefinger. Darkness suffuses the hazy landscape behind him: horizontal bands of amethyst, blue, and emerald punctuated by a single tree. Jaeger has a talent for twilight scenes, for creating colors at once rich and subdued, and these subtly layered works glowed like sunsets seen through smoke, or as miniature Mark Rothkos might in a darkened room. Like a privately
