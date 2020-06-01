By the time female European eels complete their three-thousand-mile, one-to-two-year-long swim from the continent’s rivers back to the Sargasso Sea to spawn, they’ve devoured most of their own skeletons and muscle mass and basically resemble mobile sacks of eggs. Eels are semelparous, meaning they reproduce only once during their lifetime, investing all their energy, body weight, and existential drive (so to speak) in that single journey.

Although European eels are critically endangered (their population is down by roughly 90 percent since the 1970s in great part due to illegal overfishing), Joey Holder’s 2020 video installation Semelparous—housed in the empty swimming pool of an abandoned North London health club—shows huge quantities of the slimy, restless creatures. Whether filmed at a South Korean fish farm or rendered in naturalistic computer graphics, the eels push forward unstoppably,

— Gilda Williams