Curated by Paula Bossa, the exhibition “Ser dejar estar” (Being Left to Be) paired the work of Liliana Sánchez and Santiago Díaz Escamilla to explore how both artists address the landscape. In a presentation that was at once contemplative and enigmatic, the dialogue between the two artists brought to the fore the shared elements of their modi operandi, including an emphasis on process, a multisensory observation of natural data, a meditation on the poetic power of nuance, and the potential aesthetic redemption of everyday objects.

Viewers were greeted by Díaz Escamilla’s Clarão. That from Which Things Become Manifest, 2018, which he created in the dense Amazon rain forest of Brazil. The work comprises three distinct elements: a video that, with the help of a refracting mirror on the ground, documents the scant light filtering through the dense canopy; a slide projection of video stills that

— Eugenio Viola