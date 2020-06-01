Isolated in your apartment, you are lonely, stressed, bored. You walk into the kitchen and see the bowl of apples and the dishes in the sink. You’re getting nothing done; maybe you’re resorting to bad habits. Nothing inspires. Now is the time for you to look at the art of Luchita Hurtado, who teaches us that, whether just standing in our living rooms or wandering aimlessly around the kitchen, we are as alive as we will ever be—that every passing moment is an opportunity to reach for the sublime.

Hurtado was born in 1920 in Maiquetía, Venezuela, and moved to the United States when she was eight years old. After becoming a mother, she traveled and lived in Mexico, and today lives in Santa Monica, California. She had been painting in a semiprivate way for eighty years until increasing recognition led to this survey, “I Live I Die I Will Be Reborn,” which first opened at London’s Serpentine

— Yxta Maya Murray