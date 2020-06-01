Scott Reeder
CANADA
In the serenely colored paintings of “Didactic Sunsets,” Scott Reeder’s first solo exhibition at Canada, food and flora go about their daily lives. In a room lit by dawn-colored light (Green Interior, 2020), a pear and a banana embrace in bed—a ripped-off peel lies on the floor—as another banana watches them through a window. This banana appears once more in Purple Interior, 2019, checking out the pear as it salaciously mounts a bunch of grapes. Another painting finds the grapes on a therapist’s couch in a flatly rendered, nearly featureless office. Single grapes roll about on the floor as the pear listens, looking somehow steadfast and compassionate as its client goes to pieces. In Bread & Butter (Museum), 2020, the titular duo gaze at an abstract painting; elsewhere, the pair spend a day at the beach, where the bread goes for a swim and the butter, unwisely, sunbathes.
The humor in these
Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. Please sign in below.
Not registered for artforum.com?
SUBSCRIBE NOW and save up to 65% off the newsstand price for full online access to this issue and our archive.
Order the PRINT EDITION of the July/August 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.
* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.