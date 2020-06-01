In the serenely colored paintings of “Didactic Sunsets,” Scott Reeder’s first solo exhibition at Canada, food and flora go about their daily lives. In a room lit by dawn-colored light (Green Interior, 2020), a pear and a banana embrace in bed—a ripped-off peel lies on the floor—as another banana watches them through a window. This banana appears once more in Purple Interior, 2019, checking out the pear as it salaciously mounts a bunch of grapes. Another painting finds the grapes on a therapist’s couch in a flatly rendered, nearly featureless office. Single grapes roll about on the floor as the pear listens, looking somehow steadfast and compassionate as its client goes to pieces. In Bread & Butter (Museum), 2020, the titular duo gaze at an abstract painting; elsewhere, the pair spend a day at the beach, where the bread goes for a swim and the butter, unwisely, sunbathes.

— Emily Hall