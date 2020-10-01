Carmen Argote
Commonwealth and Council
In Carmen Argote’s twelve-minute film Last Light (all works 2020)—a montage of still and moving images documenting the artist’s peregrinations throughout Los Angeles—she confides to us in a voice-over: “I feel like I’m not made to last. I’m not the one who’s gonna make it. I’m very aware of this organic body, and the city. . . . it’s like, touching. . . . I want to touch the city . . . want to touch the city.” The desire to commune with one’s environment is ever-present throughout this work. Of course, the feeling is at odds with all our current pandemic guidelines, which demand that we remain physically distant from one another and do everything in our power not to touch. And so pictures of the artist’s latex-gloved hand are interspersed with footage of a neighborhood dog, a loud and playful pup confined behind a chain-link fence. Indeed, keep it all contained.
Last Light served as a kind
