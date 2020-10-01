Feliciano Centurión
Americas Society
Que en nuestras almas no entre el terror (May Fear Not Enter Our Souls). This plea—the title of a piece by Feliciano Centurión—is as urgent today as it was in 1992 when the Paraguayan artist, diagnosed that year with HIV, delicately stitched the words in red cursive letters onto a scrap of fabric. “Abrigo” (Covering) is an exhibition at the Americas Society devoted to the extraordinary and intense textile-based works Centurión made in the last six years of his life. Curated by Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro, this show marks the debut of Centurión’s work in the United States. Its appearance here, nearly a quarter century after the artist’s death from AIDS-related illness in 1996, feels timely in its resonance with current discussions around affect, caregiving, and mortality.
Centurión was born in 1962 in San Ignacio, a rural town near the Argentinean border, and grew up under General Alfredo
