J. Parker Valentine
Park View/Paul Soto
For “Year of the Sphere,” J. Parker Valentine’s solo exhibition at Park View / Paul Soto, the artist presented five untitled paintings, all made this year, comprised of rounded forms—as the title unambiguously suggests. Each canvas was unprimed, unstretched, cut up, and then reassembled by hand with needle and thread; taken as a whole, the show felt like a singly authored exquisite corpse. The reattached panels—circular and rectangular, contiguous and overlapping—were adumbrated by washes of ink, graphite, water-soluble colored pencils, and liquid graphite, which give these objects a hazy, palimpsest-like opticality. The pieces here were somewhat denatured versions of Valentine’s previous work, which makes sense, as they were created during the early—and so far perhaps most difficult—stages of the pandemic and therefore embody new studio routines. Yet in the artist’s active relocation of
