In the months just prior to Covid-19 rearing its monstrous head in the United States, artist Jamison Carter lost both of his parents. Such a tragedy, combined with the horrors and isolation brought on by the pandemic, would crush even the most stalwart of souls. Yet Carter miraculously managed to find the wherewithal to produce “All Season Radials,” his majestic solo exhibition at Klowden Mann.

Carter’s new sculptures in this presentation—freestanding, wall-mounted, and floor-based—were rife with melancholy, mandalas, and cosmic mysteries. They were made primarily from dark urethane resin and featured meticulously rendered marker drawings transferred onto their surfaces. The artist’s references for these works are seemingly endless: from Coptic icons and tantra paintings to pictures of the Cat’s Eye Nebula taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and the hallucinatory illustrations by Anglican

— Yxta Maya Murray