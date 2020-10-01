An entire genre of quarantine art reflecting on the experience of isolation emerged this past summer. Jessica Wilson’s Not Normally at Rest, 2020—a suite of animated videos starring an anthropomorphized duplex wall outlet in a nondescript apartment—tapped into a shared sense of anxiety among those of us still trapped at home. The title alone could be imagined as a defensive response to the question How are you?—a charged greeting we’ve heard over and over again in the last several months via text messages and Zoom calls, mandatory check-ins, online classes, work meetings, pessimistic political discussions, and, of course, remote therapy sessions. (Health services being offered in this way have become part of the pandemic’s new normal. They are not, however, universally accessible, especially in the insurance-starved United States.)

— Wendy Vogel