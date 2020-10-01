Tomoo Gokita
Massimo De Carlo | Milan/Lombardia
For the inaugural solo exhibition in Massimo de Carlo’s new space on the first floor of Milan’s magnificent Casa Corbellini-Wassermann, built in 1936 by architect Piero Portaluppi, Japanese artist Tomoo Gokita for the first time presented an exhibition of paintings in which color dominates, attributing the change to boredom after years of working almost exclusively in black and white. The works for which he is best known are based on images—often sourced from pornography, comics, or wrestling magazines—that the artist skillfully distorts or partially erases to create abstract compositions that seem to mimic gestural expressionism as much as geometric patterns.
In Gokita’s new paintings, the forms have become more defined, even elegant. And the coloristic turn has not softened the powerful ambiguity of his images, which here, too, are poised between figuration and abstraction. The mark
