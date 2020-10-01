Lantian Xie, When I Move, You Move, 2020, wearable motors, cloth bands, battery case, tablet, vinyl vests, packaged food, packaged drinks, cigarette boxes, light box, urethane foam, HD video (color, sound, 5 minutes 24 seconds). Installation view. Photo: Keita Otsuka.

Curated by Raqs Media Collective

THIS PAST JULY, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tokyo rose to more than two hundred per day. In spite of this, the Yokohama Triennale, less than twenty miles away, went on to open July 17, having pushed its original date back only two weeks. This speaks volumes about the courage and determination of its artistic directors, the New Delhi trio Raqs Media Collective. With international travel still on hiatus, neither the collective nor the non-local artists participating in the Triennale could attend the opening in person, and many had to participate in the installation process remotely.

In light of these unprecedented challenges, this edition of the Triennale (its seventh) is all the more impressive. Hanging in the atrium on the second floor of the Yokohama Museum of Art, Nick Cave’s Kinetic Spinner Forest, 2016, a dynamic installation

— Du Keke