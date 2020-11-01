The shuddersome tableaux created by Brooklyn-based artist Dan Herschlein aren’t intended to frighten, he says. On the contrary, he hopes his eldritch images will offer some solace to the suffering. But “Dweller,” his solo exhibition at JTT, was so preternaturally dominated by creepiness that finding comfort therein seemed unfathomable.

Though never directly pictured, some sort of violence was implied across the six painted reliefs on view. In Breathing in the Corner (all works 2020), a man’s barely human face—reduced to a trio of grimy, puckered orifices—collapses like a vacuum-sucked plastic bag. One is unsure whether he’s smothering himself with an enormous couch cushion or the object of its own volition is trying to kill him. In The Hourglass Figure, a pair of desiccated hands push through a man’s sagging, acephalous torso. Folds of loose skin droop around his wrists as his palms press

— Ania Szremski