Jacob Lawrence
The Met | Metropolitan Museum of Art
In 1961, Jacob Lawrence (1917–2000) spoke of his thirty-panel series “Struggle: From the History of the American People,” 1954–56, as a crux in his oeuvre: “Years ago, I was just interested in expressing the Negro in American life, but a larger concern, an expression of humanity and of America, developed. My history series grew out of that concern.” Shown in its near entirety for the first time since 1958 (the show opened at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, earlier this year), the unfinished and under-studied “Struggle” reimagines roughly the first forty years of the United States’ nationhood, from the lead-up to the Revolutionary War to the settlement of the country’s frontier after the War of 1812. The planar, cubistic surfaces of the artist’s earlier narrative cycles yield to Baroque space, tenebrous and agitated. The folksy chestnut of Paul Revere’s ride becomes a
