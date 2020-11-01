James Luna
Garth Greenan Gallery
James Luna first performed Take a Picture with a Real Indian in 1991 at the Whitney Museum of American Art’s branch at Federal Reserve Plaza in New York’s Financial District. In the piece, Luna presents himself as if seen through the eyes of a tourist cruising past a reservation on one of America’s byways. The artist delivers a monologue in three parts while attired three different ways: First, he wears only a breechcloth and moccasins, offering himself up as a kind of noble savage; next, typical American street clothes: slacks and a black crew-neck tee; and finally a stereotypical war-dance getup, which includes a headdress, silver arm cuffs, and a beaded breastplate. So clad, he represents “the Indians that everybody likes,” as Luna wryly puts it in backstage footage from a 2001 performance of the work in Salina, Kansas. Indeed, in the video the crowd murmurs with noticeably more enthusiasm
