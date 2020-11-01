Jess
Tibor De Nagy Gallery
In 1974, the artist Jess (1923–2004) had an exhibition of oil paintings at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, curated by the institution’s legendary Kynaston McShine. The imagery and texts for the works were derived from a seemingly random variety of sources—including popular magazines, snapshots, and trading cards, along with quotations from Lewis Carroll, Thomas Hardy, Wassily Kandinsky, and Gertrude Stein, among many others. Accentuating the personal, evocative, and fantastical character of each piece, the poet Robert Duncan, Jess’s lifelong lover, emphasized that they were “related to the field of dream and magic.” Of the show, McShine wrote, “Jess’s paintings differ from most recent figurative work not only because of their literary connotations but also because their surfaces are so thickly impastoed with oil paints that the actual physicality of the paintings creates its own
