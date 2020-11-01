Lucy McKenzie
Museum Brandhorst
Curated by Jacob Proctor
I WAS NOT SURPRISED to discover that Lucy McKenzie’s retrospective prevails over the Museum Brandhorst’s difficult basement level. The Glasgow-born, Brussels-based artist’s work, with its intense focus on interior design, set decor, and wall decoration, lends itself to the space’s idiosyncratic oversize atrium and narrow, tunnel-like galleries. Spanning the years 1997 to 2019, the works gathered in “Prime Suspect” are presented as docu-fictional “case studies” of twentieth-century artistic and cultural phenomena. The bulletin boards, mood boards, quodlibets, maps, murals, portraits, and furniture—largely painted by hand in vivid trompe l’oeil—suggest an investigative approach that is simultaneously macroscopic, microscopic, and comparative. Very little escapes McKenzie’s forensic gaze: She accords equal status to research materials (Quodlibet XIII [Janette
