Nicola Tyson
Petzel Gallery | East 67th Street
Three of the eight paintings in Nicola Tyson’s exhibition “Sense of Self” were designated as self-portraits, but they didn’t tell you much about how she looks. First of all, they didn’t have faces, usually a sine qua non of the genre. I can also assure you that, contrary to Self-Portrait: Wings (all works 2020), the artist lacks the feathery appendages common to birds, the ones covered in tiny iridescent scales boasted by butterflies, or the presumably more immaterial ones worn by angels. Likewise, if more prosaically, she did not (last time I saw her) have the massive body of the seated figure in Big Yellow Self-Portrait. Only Self-Portrait: Stripes might be a more plausible rendering, if only because the subject has been reduced to a generic verticality in the form of the stripes (mentioned in the subtitle) of the robe or whatever it is she is wearing. Maybe it’s the painting’s intense-blue
