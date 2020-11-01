William Scott
Ortuzar Projects
A segment from a 1972 episode of Sesame Street features a very youthful Jesse Jackson engaging in a call-and-response with a racially diverse group of kids. Jackson recites a piece based on a poem by William Holmes Borders Sr. titled “I Am—Somebody,” a stirring anthem of Black pride that Borders, a civil rights activist and Baptist minister from Georgia, famously read in 1943 for a radio broadcast. Jackson’s choir repeats after him with gusto: “I may be poor, but I am—somebody. . . . I may be small, but I am—somebody. . . . My clothes are different, my face is different, my hair is different, but I am—somebody. . . . I am black, brown, white. . . . I must be respected, protected, never rejected. . . . I am God’s child. I am—somebody.” When they finish, Jackson instructs his enthusiastic charges to give themselves a well-deserved round of applause. It is a deeply affecting television moment,
