Curated by João Mourão and Luís Silva, Jonathas de Andrade’s exhibition “Eye – Spark” opened with Looking for Jesus, 2013, twenty photos taken in Amman of male passersby whom the artist asked to offer a representation of Christ. How to give a face to a figure who embodies incorporeal convictions, how to combine an ideal aspiration with realistic depiction? The installation Posters for the Museum of the Man of the Northeast, 2013, brings together images of men found through advertisements or in the streets of Recife, Brazil. One of the ads reads: “Worker wanted to represent the men of the Northeast on posters for the Museum of the Northeast.” Working Up a Sweat, 2014, consists of 120 shirts displayed on freestanding wooden supports crowded together like people taking part in a demonstration. Some of the shirts show logos of various businesses, while others display political messages. They are also marked, closer examination reveals, with wrinkles and sweat; what might have been an abstract representation of the “people” acquires a more concrete dimension through the signs of the living bodies that once wore these garments.

In de Andrade’s work, which traverses the porous line between aesthetic research and sociological investigation, the search for faces and bodily impressions assumes an important role. The artist creates an idea of community—religious, cultural, social—through an aesthetic mediation based on images that give form to abstract notions. In each case, he does not reproduce a stereotype but rather problematizes it by examining a multiplicity of living bodies. This approach acquires a new dimension when the artist evokes his personal experiences. The most intimate exploration of the relationship between clothing and bodies emerges in the work that gave the exhibition its title, Eye – Spark, 2023, a wall-hanging display of sixty-eight bagged pairs of used men’s underwear belonging (as we read in the presentation text for the show) “to the artist’s lovers over the years.” In this installation he inscribes, in the most direct fashion, his sexuality, and he affirms autobiographical mediation as one of the possible keys to both this exhibition and to his work overall. Autobiography also informs The Club, 2010, which alludes to the Alagoas Yacht Club in Maceió, Brazil, the artist’s birthplace, and presents images of locales for clandestine sexual encounters.

Lost and Found, 2020, perhaps the most joyful piece in the exhibition, is a group of fired clay sculptures of parts of the male body. Bare waists and thighs emerging from vibrantly patterned bathing suits lie on a tiled platform on the floor, some in couples or threesomes, as if animated by a festive choreography of desire and pleasure, experienced or imagined in places of seduction and sex.

Finally, the retrospective included de Andrade’s film The Fish, 2016, which shows fishermen embracing the fish they catch. It is possibly the artist’s best-known work, and each time I resee it, it becomes more disturbing. The sensation of total communion with nature, of vital beauty, does not exclude but seems to accept the imminence of death. The work suggests that what is essential can only be felt through the body, and that the affliction and voluptuousness we seek in love may be inseparable from violence.

Translated from Portuguese by Clifford E. Landers.

— Alexandre Melo