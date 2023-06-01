A storyteller tasked with transmitting oral folklore instead narrates the plot of a classic Bollywood film. A lion’s head mounted on the wall like a hunter’s trophy turns out to be papier-mâché. Ceramic sculptures in the shapes of birds, arranged on plinths, are in fact musical instruments to be played by a class of young flutists. Things are rarely what they seem in the work of Katia Kameli. Organized by Bétonsalon and Institut des cultures d’Islam (ICI), the French-Algerian artist’s recent midcareer survey, “Hier revient et je l’entends” (Yesterday is Returning and I Can Hear It) filled the gallery spaces of four floors and three different venues. It covered twenty years of work. And yet it was Kameli’s first solo show in her own hometown.

Named for a line in the story collection Femmes d’Alger dans leur appartement (Women of Algiers in Their Apartment, 1980), by feminist writer and filmmaker Assia Djebar—who, of course, took her title from Eugène Delacroix in a defiant act of cultural reappropriation from an unreconstructed Orientalist—“Hier revient et je l’entends” traced both the evolution of Kameli’s practice and the consistency of her concerns for secret histories, buried truths, and subjects so worried over as to become taboo. In Bledi, a possible scenario, 2004, she mixes digital video and Super 8 to piece together an experimental, collage-style film. Organized around a loaded soundtrack, Bledi features interview footage with young people who laugh off the differences between themselves and their parents. This subtly opens the subject of Algeria’s undeclared civil war, known as the Black Decade, which had come to an end only a few years earlier. In the film The Storyteller, 2012, a man named Abderahim Al Azalia, a central figure in the storytelling circles of Marrakesh, replenishes his material with synopses of popular movies, as two very different cultural phenomena shadow each other in real time.

Addressing anxieties of influence across ancient empires, this iteration of Kameli’s ongoing series, “Stream of Stories,” 2015–, included paper animals, illuminated manuscripts, and several films on the treachery of translation. Here, the display culminated in Stream of Stories Chapter 7, 2022, a tufted wool tapestry hung from the ceiling of the grand lobby of the ICI’s location on Rue Stephenson. Made in collaboration with artist and weaver Manon Daviet, the tapestry, subtitled The dove with the collar, the gazelle, the raven, the rat and the tortoise, replicates imagery from six different manuscripts of the Sanskrit stories Panchatantra and their Arabic, Persian, and Turkish equivalents, Kalila wa Dimna, illustrating the shared genealogy of these sources and engaging the entire corpus of Arabic and Asian literature that made French classics such as Jean de La Fontaine’s Fables possible. The Canticle of the Birds, 2022, takes up Farid ud-Din Attar’s Sufi epic The Conference of the Birds, ca. 1177, about the desires and movements of the soul. Kameli responds to the text with an effusion of watercolors, painted fabrics, bird-shaped flutes made of clay, and a film featuring seven young women playing those instruments as they drift ethereally through the empty streets of Paris toward a decidedly twenty-first-century community garden.

Arguably Kameli’s most ambitious work to date, Le roman algérien (The Algerian Novel), 2016–, filled Bétonsalon’s ground-floor exhibition space with prints, sculptures, a handsewn Algerian flag, archival materials, and a curtained screening area showing the first three videos of the series on a loop. In the first, the artist visits a makeshift photo kiosk in central Algiers, where old photographs, postcards, and political posters are pinned to the bars over the windows of a bank. Off-screen, she asks various people, including feminist writer Wassyla Tamzali and former resistance fighter Louisette Ighilahriuz, to comment on the images for sale. For the second segment, Kameli enlists art historian and philosopher Marie-José Mondzain to respond to the interview footage. In the third video, Mondzain sits down with photojournalist Louiza Ammi to discuss her own archive of images from the Algerian civil war. Seemingly simple questions about what these pictures show and who they are for yield deeper inquiries into the unfinished business of decolonization. As the series progresses from one film to another, and from on-screen interviews to objects in the exhibition space, Kameli holds on tight to Djebar to guide her through the murky waters of unsettled history. It’s a wonderful homage to the writer’s abiding themes. But it’s Kameli who’s doing the work.

— Kaelen Wilson-Goldie