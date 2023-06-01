A number of the deeply political and at times terrifying images that appear in this early-career retrospective, “Mike Henderson: Before the Fire: 1965–1985,” were painted by the now seventy-nine-year-old artist while he was a student at the San Francisco Art Institute. Some of these works are extraordinary in their combination of panoramic scale, creative ambition, and relentless brutality.

Henderson, by his own account, grew up poor in Marshall, Missouri. He was drawn to both painting and music from an early age, interests that, as he put it, made him “weird” as a young Black man in this tiny community, where the Ku Klux Klan had a strong presence. Though severe dyslexia made learning difficult, he graduated from high school and then got on a bus for San Francisco in 1965 to study at the only place he’d been admitted that wasn’t segregated.

The city was essentially ground zero for America’s cultural transformation: the land of free love, new music of virtually every stripe, and leftist, antiwar, civil rights activism (and just across the bay was Oakland, birthplace of the Black Panthers and the Black Power movement). At school, Henderson began making enormous canvases, six by ten feet and larger, portraying subjects that still shock more than fifty years later. The studio fire referred to in the show’s title was thought to have destroyed nearly all of these paintings, but extensive cleaning and restoration efforts worked miracles on several.

The exhibition includes five of these immense pictures, three of which the artist made during his student years, all hung unusually high on the museum’s walls. In the ironically titled Non-Violence, 1967, a policeman wearing a swastika armband slashes at two naked Black figures with a machete. Inches away from his uniformed back at a café table is a figure in a pointed hood, gnawing on a Black person’s severed limb. Behind this bizarre display of cannibalism is a cheery window view of a city—an obscenely incongruous tableau. The severed head of a Black man, eyes open, sits in a bowl on the table.

Freedom, 1968, however, details a moment of payback, as it features a group of Black inmates in striped prison uniforms killing four white guards in various bloody ways. Another canvas, Last Supper, 1967, presents a startling version of the eponymous sacred event so central to Christianity. Here, Jesus lies face down and stabbed in the back, surrounded by monstrous disciples—many of whom have ghoulish, masklike features that recall those of the ghastly throngs that appear in Belgian painter James Ensor’s 1888 painting Christ’s Entry into Brussels in 1889.

The iconoclasm represented by this painting would be revisited in Henderson’s film The Last Supper, made in 1970 but revised three years later. Described on an exhibition label as “more [of] a depraved party than a holy affair,” it’s one of two works screened on a wall of the museum’s second gallery, flanking either side of the artist’s Last Supper painting. Other canvases, mostly soft-hued abstractions and seminarrative experimental films from the ’70s and early ’80s, round out the show. Some of the films explore the malleability of the self: It is a shape-shifting, subversive thing that moves through multiple worlds. These works also allow Henderson to bring together his own identities as both artist and musician.

But among the other works on view, the immense canvases in the presentation’s first two rooms eclipse all the rest. The height at which they hang invokes the big-screen experience of watching a movie in a theater—perhaps something along the lines of Fellini Satyricon (1969)—not to mention altarpieces such as Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper, ca. 1492/94–98, or even San Francisco’s Works Progress Administration murals. As difficult as Henderson’s images are, they are important reminders that the violence of the past has never gone away. It only continues, more vivid and horrific than ever.

— Maria Porges