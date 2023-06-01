In Japanese folklore, the ungaikyō is a demonic mirror that bewitches with its reflections. But there is disagreement about what it actually does. Some say it shows phantasmagoric and shifting illusions to frighten and charm; others say the mirror is sacred and that it reveals disguised shape-shifters by exposing their true forms. Does the living mirror lie in order to dazzle, or does it reveal deeper invisible truths? That is also the question of art.

Nathlie Provosty’s show “What A Fool Ever To Be Tricked Into Seriousness” reminded me of this Japanese legend. On one level, that was because the phenomenon of reflection plays a key role in Provosty’s paintings. Her canvases are divided by off-kilter geometry, with a different color and surface treatment carefully applied to each section to create puzzle-like, yet coherent, tableaux. Certain sections of her paintings are highly glossy, while others are utterly matte, so that their appearance changes dramatically depending on the light in the room and the angle of the viewer’s gaze. The glossy paint of a dark picture such as the monumental Life of Forms, 2017, can appear blindingly white from certain positions, as would a black mirror. Meanwhile, subtle and pale paintings such as Afterimage, 2019, with its bands of delicate white layered over different but equally subtle hues of white, can appear simply blank from certain vantage points. To grasp the works’ intricate compositions takes concentration. And they are practically unphotographable.

Provosty’s works compel one to examine them spatially and to be aware of one’s surroundings—qualities normally associated with sculpture. As one regards her canvases, one notices that their sides are angled, with edges often painted in colors that contrast with the painting’s dominant palette, creating the illusion that the painting is floating in front of the wall. Untitled (i), 2021, for instance, consists of different shades of orange, but its edges are lime green and blue. While rigorous in their formal pictorial language, these paintings insist that a picture is also always an object in a space, and that it must be experienced as such—a truth so basic it is often neglected. They bring to mind Adolf Loos’s assertion that any building that looks good as a two-dimensional drawing is a failed architecture, because the spatial quality of good architecture is irreducible to pictorial representation. Perhaps one can say that, likewise, a painting whose essence can be captured in a photograph is a failed painting.

But beyond the optical sensations generated by Provosty’s work, there is something both exhilarating and unnerving about how viewers’ movements can transform these paintings so drastically. Returning to Life of Forms, I was immediately struck by the enormous and glossy U shape that dominates the painting. But after a while, I began to see many other shapes lurking in the matte sections that function as the background to the shiny U. Then I realized that all of the action in the painting takes place in the muted and matte regions initially overshadowed by the striking central shape. The way these shape-shifting paintings change their appearance the longer you look at them is disquieting. And, as if to underscore this art’s affinity for the enigmatic and its distance from any pure formalism, the exhibition included drawings of wyverns and dragons morphing into geometric forms. Like the animate reflections in the demonic mirror, Provosty’s paintings astound and fascinate, offering different visions to every viewer. At the same time, they reveal elusive truths about artworks as physical beings and affirm the beauty of looking at them in the material world.

— Yuki Higashino