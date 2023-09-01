Various Venues

“There is nothing softer and weaker than water, and yet there is nothing better for attacking hard and strong things.” So declared the ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu in the Tao Te Ching, a fundamental text of Taoism noted for its poetic character. In early Korea as in China, the literati laboriously studied the Tao Te Ching so as to hone their virtues. In what promised to be the wettest summer in South Korea to date—one of innumerable consequences of our continued failure to rein in global warming—it could hardly be more timelier that the 14th Gwangju Biennale took water as its emblem. In drawing from the Taoist text, the exhibition, “soft and weak like water,” pointed to our shared world in all of its beauties and contradictions. We needed look no further than the exhibition’s opening work for a visualization of this ethos. In Buhlebezwe Siwani’s sprawling, three-channel video installation The Spirits Descended (Yehla Moya), 2022, female nature deities dance in the ocean, the performers’ bodies morphing into an Arcadian wave. Within the tidal ruptures is rapture. Just as water has caused destruction through floods, it can nourish and restore.

This year’s biennale, helmed by London-based curator Sook-Kyung Lee, asked viewers to slow down. Only in so doing could we discern the subtle formal and thematic intersections among cultures and histories in the show—as in the suspended discs of incense inscribed with the text of a Buddhist scripture on impermanence in Charwei Tsai’s sculpture Spiral Incense Mantra—Heart Sutra, 2023, whose coils were mirrored in the rock holes in the adjacent paintings by Betty Muffler. Nearby, veteran South Korean performance artist Lee Kun-Yong’s Bodyscape 76–3–2023, invites the audience to inscribe their own bodily movements with a crayon or colored pencil on drawing paper hung on the wall. Stemming from authoritarian Korea in the 1970s, the work puts pressure on notions of self-expression through collective participation. Tuakirikiri, 2023, by New Zealand’s Mataaho Collective, offers a woven counterpart. Crisscrossed with ratchet tie-downs, the Māori fiber-art installation comments on the power and obligation of community in kawe, or carrying a burden.

Mulling over these connections one by one was no easy endeavor, particularly when the anchoring “nodes” were as sweeping and intertwined as “Ancestral Voices” and “Transient Sovereignty.” Traversing rows of abstract painting and sculpture or, for that matter, works with water (which abounded in the show), one had to wonder if the emphasis on form and material risked dimming the sociocultural histories indexed by each work. The more iconographic pieces grounded the show and advanced its aim of generating cross-cultural connections. One such case was Edgar Calel’s Ru k’ox k’ob’el jun ojer eternab’el (The Echo of an Ancient Form of Knowledge), 2023, an installation of fruits positioned on top of stones as an offering to Guatemalan Kaqchikel ancestors. Among the pineapples and bananas were an apple and jujubes. These fruits—traditional funerary food in Korea—delivered a surprising pang of delight, as one recognized, then appreciated, affinities between two distinct cultures.

As ever, it was impossible to ignore the Gwangju uprising, the 1980 student protest against military dictatorship that ended in state-sponsored violence resulting in hundreds of deaths. This episode has been writ large in the many editions of the biennale, and this year was no exception. Pangrok Sulap’s breathtaking set of woodcut prints, Gwangju Blooming, 2023, for instance, depicts solemn scenes of resistance redolent of Käthe Kollwitz’s haunting socialist works. Still, whether these images can effectively stand against the increasing authoritarianism around the world—or whether they merely relegate the uprising to the convenient space of the past—remains to be seen.

— Adela Kim