Curator Claudia Calirman was mindful not to describe “Dissident Practices” as a show of feminist art. According to Calirman, many artists who lived through Brazil’s US-backed military dictatorship—which lasted from 1964 until 1985—repudiated feminism as a “North American import” while combating patriarchal authoritarianism through their art and leftist activism. Meanwhile, some of the presentation’s younger artists—likely impacted by the anti-femicide #NiUnaMenos (#NotOne[Woman]Less) movement that swept Latin America beginning in 2015—identify as feminists. Rather than impose an ahistorical framework of intergenerational feminist battles or waves, “Dissident Practices” loosely constellated these artists’ vital acts of resistance to an intersectional tapestry of oppressive structures in and beyond Brazil.

Using video, photography, and performance, the artists cast themselves as stand-ins for social bodies. Take Anna Bella Geiger’s psychogeographic video Passagens I (Passages I), 1974, in which Geiger wearily ascends an interminable series of staircases. Whether she is traversing them in private (domestic) or public (political) settings, a meaningful destination seemed hopelessly out of reach. Contemporaneous works foregrounded depictions of closely cropped mouths: apparatuses of discourse, consumption, and seduction. Anna Maria Maiolino’s In-Out (antropofagia) (In-Out [Anthropophagy]), 1973–74, is titled after poet Oswald de Andrade’s 1928 Manifesto antropófago (Cannibalist Manifesto), a text in which he exhorts his fellow Brazilians to ingest the colonizer’s culture and produce new forms. Maiolino’s video toggles between mouths that are taped shut, slurping up threads, or endeavoring, unintelligibly, to speak—evoking Brazil’s dictatorial censorship as well as broader injunctions against feminized subjects’ speech. In Lenora de Barros’s Poema (Poem), 1979, six sequential photographs feature a woman’s tongue licking a typewriter’s keys before lodging itself in the machine’s knifelike strikers. Here, de Barros—who studied linguistics and concrete poetry—underscores language’s materiality and performs a kind of écriture féminine, using her body to speak outside of a hegemonic symbolic order.

The show bypassed Brazil’s redemocratization and the neoliberal 1990s in favor of the twenty-first century, highlighting work made amid popular protest movements and the far right’s rise. Galvanized by loosening social mores, some artistas brasileiras feature the body more explicitly in their work. In Berna Reale’s photograph Quando todos calam (When Everyone Is Silent), 2009, the artist depicts herself supine on a table, naked, and draped with entrails in an open-air market where sex work is commonplace. More recent protest spectacles by Reale have grown larger and showed the artist adopting a militaristic aesthetic, a strategy complicated by her proximity to state power as a women’s prison employee and forensics specialist. The video Rosa púrpura (Purple Rose), 2014, portrays Reale leading fifty adolescent girls in a unified march, their mouths plugged with rubbery sex-doll lips, to denounce child prostitution.

Renata Felinto is part of a cohort that has problematized de Andrade’s manifesto by asking who, exactly, was doing the cannibalizing (Brazil’s wealthy white avant-garde) and who was marginalized in the process. A detournement of minstrelsy and a critique of urban segregation, her video White Face and Blonde Hair, 2012, follows the Afro-Brazilian artist, wearing a blond wig, pale makeup, and corporate drag, as she browses boutiques in São Paulo’s affluent Jardins neighborhood. One year after the work was made, thousands of poor Brazilian youths, many of whom were Black, protested their tacit exclusion from upscale malls by converging upon them en masse via rolezinhos, or “little strolls.” Lyz Parayzo likewise occupies sites from which she has been shut out. A photograph of her unsanctioned pop-up nail salon, Manicure política (Political Manicure), 2016–21, captures her—seated by a giant toe sculpture—painting a visitor’s nails pink: a brave act by an artist living in a country that is notoriously hostile to trans people like her. Riffing on Lygia Clark’s canonical hinged metal Bichos (Beasts) sculptures, 1960–66, Parayzo’s Bixinha (Little Queer), 2022, comprises two interlocking serrated steel sheets that resemble razor blades, evoking the humble weapons that trans individuals might carry for protection (or be threatened with) in public spaces that are unsafe for them. This double-edged queering simultaneously pays homage to Neo-Concretism—so frequently mistaken as a metonym for Brazilian art history—and slices it wide open.

— Cassie Packard