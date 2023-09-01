What happens when we attempt to connect freedom to practices of the everyday—when we think of it not as a theoretical concept but rather as something that impacts the ordinary aspects of our ordinary lives? Perhaps then, an Afro pick comb can function as a tool for personal care but also as an implement of struggle toward Black liberation. Connecting freedom to the everyday dissolves the separation between the theoretical and the biographical, the philosophical and the personal. The tightly packed two-person exhibition “Freedom is Going Home” brought recent works by Hank Willis Thomas into conversation with older pieces by Faith Ringgold. Thomas riffs off Ringgold’s quiltmaking and painting practice, responding with tapestries, lenticular works, and bronze sculptures, all of which bring to the fore questions of race in the United States, as well as in Africa and its diaspora.

Thomas’s All Power to All People, 2023, is a nearly eight-foot-tall bronze sculpture of an Afro pick comb whose raised handle is a hand clenched in a fist. It evokes the Black Power movement of the 1960s while also referring further back to ancient Egypt, where the comb was used as an article of status. The work reflects on complex politics associating hair and conceptions of beauty within racial hierarchies. For Ringgold, social justice is bound up with personal experience. Her silk-screened Hate Is a Sin Flag, 2020, is based on the artist’s recollection of the first time she heard a white man call her the N-word, in 1968. One could argue that the exhibition repudiated the stability of symbols by removing them from their original contexts while failing to draw clear connections to how and why the symbols are employed in the work itself. In what way do Kuba designs from Central Africa—found in Ringgold’s tapestry Windows of the Wedding #6: Patience and Understanding, 1974—speak of freedom? And did the exhibition really succeed in putting that idea in dialogue with, say, the quotes from various pan-Africanist thinkers found in Thomas’s flag work Tomorrow, The United States of Africa, 2023? What does freedom look like or taste like if we think about it in relation to African American history via the Underground Railroad, versus thinking about it through a text that details a story of separation and reunion in apartheid South Africa? The exhibition failed to tease out the tensions and contradictions between these nuanced narratives. It failed to unpack the subtle differences between what freedom meant to the people of Central Africa making Kuba designs in the seventeenth century on the one hand and what it meant to, say, the Black Panthers in 1966.

“Freedom is Going Home” missed an important opportunity to home in on specificity by challenging ideas of universal Blackness, Black liberation, or freedom. The lack of nuance drained the work of its potency. Without an explicit connection to questions of freedom today, here in South Africa these symbols—the comb, the Kuba designs from Central Africa, folkloric quilt patterns—register a deficiency through radical dislocation from their original context. Thomas and Ringgold are clearly committed to social justice, but the exhibition failed to advance ideas of freedom.

— Nkgopoleng Moloi