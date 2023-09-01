For his solo show “Guest room,” Samuel Hindolo presented new paintings in the gallery’s first-floor space, along with drawings in a separate room_. _Before viewers got there, though, they might have profitably surveyed the Brussels- and Berlin-based American artist’s sparse ground-floor collaboration—also part of the exhibition—with London-based artist Solomon Garçon, solomon’s knock, 2023, which deftly previewed Hindolo’s own concerns: bodies, charged spaces, plunging mysteriousness. Along with five slightly voyeuristic C-prints of down-at-heel domestic interiors showing signs of recent occupancy—a crucifix had evidently hung for a long time on the dirty white wall in one room; a transparent bodysuit lay like a ghost in a stairwell—was a constructed divider protruding diagonally into the space. When one donned accompanying headphones, one heard disembodied knocking sounds, left and right. An act of communication, then, oblique but ominous.

Upstairs was a meticulously spaced arrangement of mostly small figurative paintings on a range of supports. In Nuque, 2023, a dark-skinned man in a beanie gazes, facing away from us, into a curvilinear piece of architecture—bandstand, tunnel? In a very similar painting, not in the show, Yet to be titled, 2021, the depicted figure is an automaton or mannequin, insistently de Chiricoesque. Hindolo deploys architecture as a protagonist, as a threat or transforming force, mobilizing strangeness before meticulously throttling its—or our—narrative. He drops parsimonious hints. The wide-screen thirty pieces of silver, 2023, on cardboard, whose title refers to the price Judas was paid to betray Jesus, invites the viewer to align that betrayal with the gray mannequin leaning against a wall, looking out at a spectral figure in the landscape. Let’s say, at this point, that Judas has taken the money and we know what’s coming, although there’s a bunch of other stuff in the painting—to the left, like part of a double-exposed photograph, half-hidden amid a mass of coppery smudging, is something machinelike or architectural—that hasn’t shaken itself out yet.

This narrative limbo is often where Hindolo, at his most semitransparent, likes to suspend matters. In 4:02, 2022, whose alternately scratchy and watery handling spreads itself across two pieces of board, a trio of soldiers grip field telephones under a sickly green sky—we could be in the 1940s, or in present-day Ukraine, where such comms systems are heavily used—while on the right, in the middle distance or in another dimension entirely, a spectral figure materializes; there’s not much to say about him except that he’s apparently the next thing, the immediate future.

For all their feeling of being aesthetically unmoored from the pre­sent, and for all their careful open-endedness amid psychological atmospherics, Hindolo’s paintings begin to translate a contemporary and surely widespread gut-level anxiety about the short- to medium-term horizon—that if a snowballing war or climate or disease doesn’t get us, a rogue superintelligence might—while vouchsafing awareness that such feelings can only be visually articulated aslant. Behind the trio of drowsing figures in Peter, James and John Sleeping, 2023, two background characters march past, one in a military helmet, one partly obscured by a tree. In his laconic handout, Hindolo writes of these figures that “being adrift gives them the sense that they’re elsewhere in some prolonged retreat from the present when in fact looming in the distance is something else,” and he’s surely speaking about more than just that canvas. Amid his work’s abundant nods to the past, “something else” is knocking.

— Martin Herbert