In Seth Price’s novel Fuck Seth Price (2015), the narrator offers guidance for how to make “cool” paintings irresistible to collectors and critics alike. He calls these works post-problem art. “Any number of methods or styles would do,” he counsels, as long as the resulting paintings evoke “cynical irreverence toward sincerity or depth” and retain a “knowing” air. “The all-important twist here, the redeeming feature, would be the way in which this work was generated, which would expand in importance, endowing the abstraction with meaning.” Post-problem art would appear tasteful, but “in its apparent lack of concern for traditional skill or labor . . . it would be tasteless.” Another pro tip: “The painting could be based on chance, which obliterated traditional notions of composition and looked kind of punk: accidental stains on canvas, for example.”

The big new paintings in “Ardomancer,” Price’s first New York show in five years, were emphatically post-problem: sleek and random-looking acrylic-on-aluminum compositions incorporating hand-applied brushstrokes, CGI renderings, and visuals generated through artificial intelligence. As usual, Price, a failed art-world dropout, wasn’t selling out so much as giving in, surrendering to the tide of contemporaneity—in this case via AI models, whose pictorial sleights lend another wrinkle to the work’s already dense, metaleptic enmeshments of text and paratext, irony and sincerity. Like readers of Fuck Seth Price, viewers of “Ardomancer” found themselves locked in an ongoing negotiation of what’s “real” and what’s not.

Ceci n’est pas une pipe. The show’s main motif was a shiny chrome cylinder that Price designed in a 3D software program, then had industrially printed and adhered to the works’ Dibond supports. The artist’s trompe l’oeil pipes mirror and warp the other components of the paintings, such as Seeptember, 2022–23, or Danlivin, 2022, whose trio of tubes reflect some gestural marks and an oleaginous puddle logoed with the presumably AI-generated phrase THE TNETES 1989. (Price stets the nonsense; invoking modernism’s vaunted methods of chance, collage, and readymaking, his work reminds us that the history of art is one of misuse.) The human body, a specter in all of Price’s work, was there, too, frequently glimpsed in footprints and finger smears and acheiropoietic faces, skin and screen conflated into a single surface. Thought Comes from the Body II, 2022–23, contains an allusion to Jan van Eyck’s Arnolfini portrait in the form of a convex mirror depicting two people—perhaps artist and assistant—floating above a busted hyperspace of neon orange and squamous purple. Van Eyck’s masterpiece has long moved critics to hermeneutic excess, every inch of oil paint (then a cutting-edge medium) parsed for clues. In Price’s images, everything is a red herring, including mystery itself.

JAN VAN EYCK WAS HERE. 1434, the Flemish Primitive famously wrote above a mirror, with a calligraphic flourish. Price could shake a can of spray paint and do a throw-up: “Steh Pirce was here. 2023.” Timelessness is anathema to the artist, whose forms—freely circulated PDFs, jihadist beheading videos, vacuum-formed bomber jackets, playlists, autofiction—tend to quiver in the aspic of the zeitgeist, technologically forward yet strangely, solidly of their moment, even as they meld with other eras and temporal shifts. The title Thought Comes from the Body II references a line in “Machine Time,” a sinuous fifteen-thousand-word story that Price published in the literary magazine Heavy Traffic in 2022. “For millennia one had measured oneself against the cycles of the seasons and the heavens,” the narrator intones. “To now be compelled to measure one’s life against the pace of machine time invited madness.”

Even as “Ardomancer” felt like figurative painting’s last stop, Price does not catastrophize about this madness; the work was neither a requiem for humanism nor an embrace of some posthumanist turn. (He is surely phlegmatic about the idea of apps like DALL-E putting him out of business. As he once said, “Art’s not a job.”) Rather, Price’s collusion with deep-learning models—systems trained on billions of preexisting images on the internet—perversely facilitates an unlearning of art’s conventional criteria. “In all my work, I’m kind of trying to go against thinking,” he told the Brooklyn Rail in 2018. Indeed, for all these paintings’ brash profusions and trick reflections, they were studies in subtraction. Imagination, beauty, control, thought, emotion, meaning: Take these things away from art, and what’s left? A problem worth pursuing.

— Zack Hatfield