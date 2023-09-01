How might a puddle contain suboceanic vibrations, a bioluminescent deep-sea fish, a shebeen in Johannesburg’s Sophiatown in the 1950s, or the clinking keys of a piano belonging to eminent South African scholar and activist D.D.T. Jabavu (1885–1959)? What words, epistemologies, and bodies hold the lineages of things both minuscule and mythical, prophetic and retrospective? Simnikiwe Buhlungu’s exhibition “suggestures among us (Interlude)” explored these questions through narrative forms such as the hunch and the sketch. In the ten works on view, including drawings, installation elements, a single Post-it note containing location coordinates, and a performance in collaboration with fellow artist Negiste Yesside Johnson, Buhlungu imagined knowledge as a shape-shifting vessel that links time and place, remembering and losing track, waiting and moving forward.

Buhlungu describes the word suggesture as a “portmanteau of suggestion and gesture,” and in the works on view the artist used suggesture to draw the viewer into social encounters with text or sound that echoed throughout the grand eighteenth-century premises of Ellen de Bruijne Projects. The large powder-blue banner Don’t I Know You From Somewhere?, 2023, displayed next to the gallery’s ornate front windows, contained perhaps the most explicit suggesture of the show. It posed the rhetorical question in the title, silk-screened in lowercase block serif letters that curved around the fabric, prompting the reader to consider their own involvement in a moment that already occurred. Together with three “Modular Khuaya Stands,” 2022—roughly varnished wooden platforms fitted into one another and the existing architecture of the room—the banner considered suggesture as a set of spatial relationships inspiring a variety of speech acts from salutation to storytelling to interruption.

Buhlungu repeatedly employed circularity, both as a motif in the artworks’ compositions and in the way one work might act as a blueprint or score for another. In the installation Same-ing the same Sames, 2023, the tape of a three-minute forty-second recording of the artist tinkling the keys on Jabavu’s antique piano, now in the possession of his eighty-year-old daughter, spools off the reel of a ’70s Sony recorder to pass through a series of spindly gold hooks placed at short intervals along the length of the gallery’s longest wall before looping back to meet the second reel. The sounds that materialized were fragmented—the bouncing of the keys, laughter, gentle razzing, strains from a radio—yet nevertheless produced a fluid map of a space and time, edited and translated into a site-specific representation of perpetuity and nostalgia in the circular movement of the tape. From a slight distance the magnetic tape itself was nearly invisible, little more than a specter or a breath vibrating just above the hooks, which appeared like elongated notes on a music staff.

Suggesture combined image and text in a pair of large drawings: Theory Sketches (wallet) I and Theory Sketches (wallet) II, both 2020–23, which mapped the artist’s search for a lost wallet across a landscape of swirling and triangular pen strokes. Here, notations—the geographic coordinates for the Rijksakademie in Amsterdam nearby hovered above an adage about searching—were fitted into a rhythmic topography of birds, forests, bulbous hills, and mitochondrial structures that merged the fantastic and familiar. Rather than help locate the lost property, the map illustrated the sensorial and associative terrain evoked in its place. Dotted across both maps are puddles in gradients of black and gray, precisely rendered like voluptuous punctuation marks that demand pause and respite. Buhlungu and Johnson’s performance, a scored conversation with musical interludes, again referenced the idea of a puddle, this time reconceived as an ecological and ancestral portal linking evaporated canal water in Amsterdam to the potholed streets of present-day Johannesburg—Buhlungu’s hometown—and the latter city’s multiracial neighborhood of Sophiatown before it was razed by apartheid-era authorities and its Black community forcibly uprooted in 1955. The possible links within this constellation were also revealed in the performance to be gaps or ruptures in established and traumatic histories. Suggesture might then be understood as a kind of simultaneous mapping and remapping that circles back to excavate experiences of joy, strangeness, and resiliency.

— Annie Goodner