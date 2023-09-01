Printed canvases and computer-assisted painting are everywhere these days, but to date only a handful of people who tap into the conjunction of digital technology and painting have succeeded in making work that does more than preen about its own presentness. With her impressively worldly-wise exhibition “Canvas Automata,” Taslima Ahmed clearly earned her membership in that exclusive club.

A third of the eighteen large vertical UV-printed canvases on view were sober-minded, analytical black-and-white pictures in the style of scientific diagrams illustrating laws of composition. Or, more accurately, diagrams that seem to illustrate. Reconstructor Painting (optical flow), 2022, for example, appears to be a gestural painting brimming with individual creative decisions. In particular, the ink was obviously applied in thick layers in an imitation of the irregularity and arbitrariness of painterly processes. The shuddering trajectories and grayish fields might seem to represent detected eye movements. Whether optical flows, points of tension, or algorithmic learning curves—in making praxis and theory coincide—the “Reconstructor Paintings,” 2022–, show that Ahmed has raised the language of painting to the level of method. The (merely technical) switch to advanced printing technology, it appears to me, further catalyzes this shift. In either case, it should presumably be read as a way to dodge the idea that painting today means being in on the play with context.

Considered in isolation, the “Reconstructor Paintings” may come across as a bit too clever for their own good. But the works that dominated the exhibition, the “Canvas Automata” pictures, 2022–, build on the earlier series and add an undogmatic ebullience. Canvas Automata (Jupiter), 2023, looks like a geometric study à la Sean Scully: four squares with stripe patterns in muted lime green and pale brown sourced from an organic AI that may have made them by amalgamating a zebra’s hide, a gecko’s skin, and aerial shots of marshland. Three differently sized patches of olive-green embossing are overlaid on the composition. True to style, the print has them stand out from the ground but, in a completely counterintuitive twist, lets the underlying pattern show through. As in all the works in this series, the bottom quarter of the canvas is left blank, as if the artist meant to exhibit the work’s mechanized fabrication. At the same time, the hard edge on the picture planes between print and blank canvas within the work confronts the standard format of analog painting with the reality of computer vision, which, because the pixel is a square, pre­ferably works with approximately square images. Then again, Ahmed knows how to play with the white edges as well, fraying them or making pictures seem to bleed into them.

I should emphasize that, for all her use of digitally produced material, whether cellular automatons or AI-generated patterns, Ahmed never relinquishes control. It is she who paints, only with a keypad and mouse, always aiming to say something about painting and something about abstraction by machine. Canvas Automata (Barricelli), 2023, is based on images visualizing information on symbiogenetic processes; in other words, evolutionary time here presents itself in a complex spatial diagram. Ahmed, however, modulates the model of abstraction into a dainty grisaille: a mountain scene complete with a colossal cloud formation. The liberal nonchalance with which this picture (and others) short-circuits the discourses of painting, information visualization, and phenomenology is simply breathtaking, even sexy, despite the fairly cool temperature of the surfaces. The exhibition was additionally enhanced by pictures in which the technical means are altogether subordinated to painterly process. Canvas Automata (Common Fate), 2023, a cloudy chromatic abstraction in pastel tones, is a digital remake of a piece from her art-school days, over which she layered a rocaille or legume totem in a friezelike print—as though wanting to hint for just a moment, and not without a snicker, at the immense potential of the painterly spheres she has unlocked for herself, and for us.

Translated from German by Gerrit Jackson.

— Moritz Scheper