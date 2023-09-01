Yuri Ancarani makes moving-image works that bear witness to fragments of lives of which we are often unaware. From expert divers who live inside an offshore hyperbaric chamber to service a natural gas field pipe in the Adriatic Sea (Piattaforma luna [Platform Luna], 2011) or traditional Haitian dancers who reenact the inherited trauma of the violent bonds between plantation owner and enslaved worker (Whipping Zombie, 2017), to the rapidly changing population of Rimini’s beaches (Ricordi per moderni [Memories for Moderns], 2009), Ancarani’s curiosity and empathy appear boundless.

“Forget Your Dreams” surveyed the past twenty years of Ancarani’s practice. His films, frequently scored by brilliant sound designer Mirco Mencacci, draw on a variety of influences, including Michelangelo Antonioni and Luigi Ghirri, as well as Ancarani’s years as a videographer for Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari’s hip magazine Toilet­paper. Yet his art films are uniquely his own.

The majestic Il capo (The Chief), 2010, projected onto a large screen, opened the show. In a recent interview, Ancarani joked it was his cult item, despite being only fifteen minutes long. It remains one of his best works. Its protagonist is the foreman of a marble quarry in the Apuan Alps, a stunning white landscape against a blue sun-soaked sky. A master of visual storytelling, Ancarani unfolds his narrative via camera angles that fluidly zoom in and out from details (a close-up of the man’s face and hands) to entire vistas (a bird’s-eye view of ragged mountain peaks). Not a single word is spoken between the capo and the workers manning the huge machines that cut, lift, and move the huge blocks of marble. Amid the roar of equipment, they instead communicate through a series of coded gestures, the capo directing the men like an orchestral conductor.

Ancarani’s newest film, Il popolo delle donne (The People of Women), 2023, is an incisive forty-seven-minute lecture by Marina Valcarenghi, an accomplished psychoanalyst, journalist, and activist, now in her eighties. We see her sitting at a desk in a lush, colonnaded courtyard at the University of Milan, speaking to a group of unseen students. She unflinchingly and articulately dissects femicide in Italy by analyzing gendered violence as a collective and societal phenomenon, rather than a series of random isolated acts. Valcarenghi’s thirty-plus years of experience treating men imprisoned for violence against women, whose chilling testimonies she reads out, give extra heft to the work. Meanwhile, Ancarani’s camera alternately focuses on her face as she pauses to gather her thoughts or on her hands as she fiddles with her watch, portraying an otherwise formidable character as uniquely human.

San Vittore, 2018, part two of the trilogy “Le radici della violenza” (The Roots of Violence), 2014–, is a harrowing twelve-minute, dialogue-free film that opens with a close-up of a colorful backpack being searched by a police officer. Among its contents are red Natural World plimsolls—shoes frequently worn by children in Italy. Slowly, without revealing faces or voices, the film shows small bodies walking down sterile corridors, dragging toys along the walls or holding an officer’s hand, accompanied by the sound of jangling keys and children’s shallow breathing. These, we discover, are the children of prisoners visiting their parents in Milan’s San Vittore Prison. The shots are interspersed with the children’s fantastic drawings, by which they attempt to make sense of their young lives—the result of workshops run by Bambinisenzasbarre (Children Without Bars), part of the European network Children of Prisoners Europe.

Ancarani’s greatest strength lies in his sympathetic portrayals: His subjects are filmed without judgment or direction, whether they’re misogynistic men bragging about their sexual prowess or police officers frisking children. They are all, in one way or another, victims of a ruthlessly patriarchal and unequal world.

As I watched Il popolo delle donne with a female friend, she leaned over and whispered, “This needs to be on prime-time TV.” I could only agree. These beautiful and elegiac films, portals into unusual lives, but nonetheless touching on universal themes, deserve to be seen over and over again, by everyone.

— Ana Vukadin