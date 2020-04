Dennis Cooper’s GIF books include ZAC’s CORAL REEF (2018), ZAC’S FREIGHT ELEVATOR, a novel (2016), ZAC’S CONTROL PANEL (2015), ZAC'S HAUNTED HOUSE, a novel (2015), and ZAC’S DRUG BINGE, a novel (forthcoming, spring 2020). They are published by Kiddiepunk Press and are free to download at www.kiddiepunk.com/zines.htm. His GIF works have been exhibited at Art Basel (2019), Cabinet Gallery (London), Galerie Balice Hertling (Paris), The New Museum (NYC), and elsewhere.

ALL IMAGES