1.
I had an experience of a country
Which is a place on planet Earth
Of wild beauty to which no word in the English language
Can accurately be appended. It was a romance
That I was taken into, which made me wild and humbled me beyond all speech
A legend that grew into facts, ravages of ravages
I doubt I ever will be able to speak to
I knelt in love, I crawled for love, I too had had dreams of revolution
But I would not pretend to powers
That lord and lady I lacked
There are histories of magic speech
That should not be written down
2.
Look: I was a woman with a problem
I did not come all this way to deceive you
It was a problem I could not resolve
And because my problem was unsolvable
I was shown miracles. Impossible
Things were shown to my naked eye
As if to say: the resolution of your problem
Is not the purpose of your errand
Your problem produces heat in you
Intolerable heat you have converted to prayer
And I, girl, am the issue of your prayer
Woman, I am the issue of it
But it was not your prayer that made me
3.
After my ex and I had talked and couldn’t communicate
Because a sugary form of narcissism had crisped all over
Everything we said like candy on a halo
Old candy you’d have to suck a long time or bite to get through
And I had lost my appetite for this adult candy of my condition
And your condition and my worth and your worth as the great telescope
Of obscurity peeped the immensity of garbage that is the product
Of the loneliness of the hungry adults of Earth, after my ex and I had failed
To get through to one another an online course
Led by a sexy hostage negotiator was advertised to me
And while I packed and went about my pre holiday duties
I listened to three or four videos of him talking
He has a lazy eye I find troublingly alluring
The way he pronounces hostage is... unique?
Every time he says the word he says it like
HAAAAAHHHHstage
(The way when someone is “hot” people sometimes lean very hard on the start of the word
so that its heat seems almost the arousing phenomenon singed by the H itself)
Sometimes I think the phoneme HA—but IS phoneme the word for this?
Has something to do with the heart of God
HA
It’s the syllable that restored virility to the body of Abraham
Sometimes I think it’s the joke behind Harvard
Did you know hardly anything is known about John Harvard
Well he does look handsome as a statue
A bust of him loomed on a high mantelpiece
Under which I watched Bernadette Mayer and Fanny Howe discuss money
How in their youth they and their friends never cared about it
And how in those days doing things “for the money” was unheard of
“I used to think you could live without money,” said Bernadette,
“you can’t.”
4.
“Since I can’t get away, I’ll change” or something
This won’t be my favorite poem in the whole world
TELEPHONE opened early in 2009
Just after the financial crisis, now makes a decade
Won Obies, a sold-out run, & that year
Was also my first time teaching poetry
My job was Holloway poet at UC Berkeley
Therefore what’s ending is my first decade
Of full adulthood. When success type
Things were first being offered me
I found it hard to grasp.
My inclination was to run
And frankly it still is.
There’s a stack of electric
Feeling sitting on these ten
Years that is also sitting on your stack
Of years that makes it feel unlike any other ten
Years that I’ve lived that I’ve ever tried
To take a good honest look at. It has to do
With a sensation of having fought lovingly
To behold, notice, apprehend, and adore what lived
Through me all this time while having also often found myself
More like a specimen under surveilance by me myself
In partnership with outside forces to which I had never
Given my consent even though I signed the Terms
And Conditions and all the Privacy
Policies, all only apparently benign
And never neutral. I was as a drop of pondwater
Pressed between rectangles of glass
It feels weird to try and say what mattered
Most to me, to me! During these years.
The facts we move through are the outcome, I guess,
And we avert our eyes from most of them, of what we’ve felt.
But I want so desperately to be human. And the longing
In me to keep the best of the truth secret from you is also strong.
And yet I so dearly want to know you.
Continual surveilance is its own kind of feeling
Coupled with the catastrophes
In the lives of many of the people I’ve loved best
There’s a hellacious ethics
To No Escape. I have liked to lose
Myself in labor. Apart from loving,
The pleasure of disappearing
Into people even more fucked up
And always more beautiful than me
What a relief
The idea of flight, or perpetual motion, is what I’m trying
To speak of, which in a novel would be the form
Called Picaresque. How to keep moving while abjuring
The notion of escape? I didn’t take refuge in some Berlin
I felt it my duty to be American. Because I don’t
Know how to be and because the very thought of it
Hurts me. But if I’m going to be here, enjoying
As I can my great complicity with you
And billions of us and what won’t let us
Live, my heart, I can at least sober up
This poem.
The eye of things is everywhere.
I had to run THROUGH the culture
To get beyond it.
There was no way to get around it.
5.
The day after Xmas I was walking down Warren Street
Eating a pear. I was thinking about Dylan Thomas
And his despair and the despair that is a vitamin
To me, though I hate to admit it. Hi Ariana,
Said an elegantly smiling person in a long black
Faux faur and slim black choker, you don’t know me
But I love your work. Keep it up. The person smiled
At me and I smiled and said thank you and nice
To meet you and then we both kept walking and I finished
My pear. The irony was I had just started writing
This poem and was that very second
Thinking, I have got to stop, this shit will fucking
Kill me. These heroics, living so desperately,
Letting my ex not let go of me, secretly never
Letting go of my lovers, caring so much in secret
For my poem, secretly adoring more than I can say,
Trusting only these lines, trusting almost nothing
“Real.” Now it is tomorrow and I am editing
This. I just awoke from a dream. In it
I was a little boy. Laughing inside myself, I dove
To the ocean floor. When I got there I realized
I did not know how to swim. I vaguely heard
The adults far above me, through a density of water
As heavy as ten years. I awoke with a gasp. My chest
Hurt. It still hurts.
Some years ago I confided in Cecilia Vicuña
When we read together at Princeton and I was a good
Five years into full on wrecking myself for Art
I think my career might be killing
Me I told her, which anyone could see
Just by looking at me. Then you are probably right,
She said gently, for Cecilia Vicuña speaks gently, and she said,
I have been there myself, and it’s a good thing
You know it. Because now you can save yourself.
6.
It’s not so much my career I have to save
Myself from now, but something bigger
Deeper, the internalized companion
Of algorithmic despair, which I am not
Alone with and which can kill while
Simultaneously, and I’m about to quote
Rilke, serenely disdaining to destroy us.
Nothing escapes judgment here below
If not of our fellows with their AR-15s
Or the police with their guns then a mass
Produced internal fascist of self-betterment
Which froths with unbeloved life force
I’m not in the mood to make good on
Even if there’s no running away from the stars
Or their and our velocity, or night itself
Which we’ve almost slain for endless day
I feel I have moved so fast, so slow
Only to make enough of a hash of things
That now, on the threshhold of the symmetrical
Year I only want to live. I don’t know as I can
Do that without poems, but I might.
Not prove, or prove you worthy of my love
Or render myself worthy of, as, and to God
Or transubstantiate our longing to be good
Or tender to you my heart in exchange for slender
And fattening money
Beating out the secret immensities
Of my own private religion in the wide-open
Borderless Zion of our collective toil…..
Ariana Reines is a poet and astrologer based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her newest book, A Sand Book, was longlisted for the National Book Award.