Daily Drawings: Week Five

As people around the world stay indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19, Artforum has invited artists to share a drawing—however they would like to define the word—made in self-isolation. Check back each day this week for a new work by a different artist.

Ann Weathersby, I regarded my reflection, 2020, mixed media on window panels, pigment print, 81 x 48 x 63".



This is in my studio, an oculus windows collage made of my own and found photographs. I’ve been thinking about losing the ability to be a voyeur, and about empowerment and disempowerment when looking, and being looked at. I’ve been adding things here and there, and the images interact differently as the viewer changes their physical position in relation to the windows

— Ann Weathersby