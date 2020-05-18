Slant

Daily Drawings: Week Five

May 18, 2020 • Ann Weathersby

As people around the world stay indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19, Artforum has invited artists to share a drawing—however they would like to define the word—made in self-isolation. Check back each day this week for a new work by a different artist.

Ann Weathersby, I regarded my reflection, 2020, mixed media on window panels, pigment print, 81 x 48 x 63". &nbsp;This is in my studio, an oculus windows collage made of my own and found photographs. I&#8217;ve been thinking about losing the ability to be a voyeur, and about empowerment and disempowerment when looking, and being looked at. I&#8217;ve been adding things here and there, and the images interact differently as the viewer changes their physical position in relation to the windows

Ann Weathersby

