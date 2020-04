As people around the world stay indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19, Artforum has invited artists to share a drawing—however they would like to define the word—made in self-isolation. Check back each day this week for a new work by a different artist.

B. Wurtz, untitled (pan painting), 2020, acrylic paint on aluminum, 17 3/4” x 14 1/2” x 3 1/4.”