Slant

Daily Drawings: Week Two

April 27, 2020 • Katherine Bradford

As people around the world stay indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19, Artforum has invited artists to share a drawing—however they would like to define the word—made in self-isolation. Check back each day this week for a new work by a different artist.

Katherine Bradford, Waiting in Line, 2020, gouache on paper, 13 x 14".&nbsp;For the time being my studio is a kitchen table in Maine where I&#8217;ve been making works on paper. Several old themes keep popping up but at this point my swimmers look like they&#8217;re social distancing when they used to just look like upright swimmers. My Supermen look fragile and in fact everyone in these current pieces has an alone together look&#8212;physically apart but bravely trying to look more together than they are.

