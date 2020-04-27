Daily Drawings: Week Two

As people around the world stay indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19, Artforum has invited artists to share a drawing—however they would like to define the word—made in self-isolation. Check back each day this week for a new work by a different artist.

Katherine Bradford, Waiting in Line, 2020, gouache on paper, 13 x 14".



For the time being my studio is a kitchen table in Maine where I’ve been making works on paper. Several old themes keep popping up but at this point my swimmers look like they’re social distancing when they used to just look like upright swimmers. My Supermen look fragile and in fact everyone in these current pieces has an alone together look—physically apart but bravely trying to look more together than they are.

— Katherine Bradford