Artforum has invited artists to share a text, image, or video in the immediate wake of the United States presidential election and will be posting their contributions throughout the next week.

Marlene McCarty, WEED: Modern Master Chakras Open (Achillea millefolium), 2020, graphite and ballpoint pen on paper, 20 x 13 3/4".

(ACHILLEA MILLEFOLIUM) Reputedly, simply holding the energetic achillea millefolium grants psychic protection. Pressing it to the forehead cleanses the third eye and brings chakras into balance. Yarrow’s effects on blood are evidenced even in its name—achillea, for Achilles who carried it to Troy to treat his troops. Soldiers used it through the First World War to stop blood loss. It’s also known as woundwort or staunchweed. Aided by anti-inflammatory and antiseptic oils, astringent tannins, resins, and silica, yarrow boosts tissue repair. Acting dually, it staunches the loss of blood and encourages blood flow to promote healing. The plant’s sterols act as hormones to help harmonize menstrual cycles whether the flow be scanty or excessive.

— Marlene McCarty