Setting for a Cameo (for Douglas Crimp 1944–2019)

Jim Hubbard, United in Anger: A History of ACT UP, 2012, video, color, sound, 93 minutes. Gregg Bordowitz and Douglas Crimp.

I

Do all the instruments agree?

Can they?

When each day is a season,

as the room narrows and

compounds mingle in discrete bones

counting

Mind is instrument, includes heartspine

All organs conjugations

There, only discord remains

What pours opaque eyes

See: the transitive flow

We fail to define it

Words too remote from their roots

Sewage and surge

The swirl of it all in a cake

Cinnamon

with a preference toward custard

Surface tension covers gooey centers,

blotched onion skin transparencies,

lemon juice inks invisibly,

swirling aspic anatomies orchid blooms,

skin’s waxy luminescent glow;

While Instruments intrude their spelunking,

the depths infer as echo, as you, as shadow.

To what degree, what measure, what quantity?

Marbles

II

Scales weigh both increase and decrease

Still figures stand

Measures are taken or abjured

Bodies count, we abide

Enjoy and suffer

Convulsions

Do we measure by rate or flow,

wave or particle?

Discord from some remove accords as . . .

Piano keys strike dissonance,

and still the body hears whole,

yet heals not

hears naught

Inside the ear beats drums

How sound remains after chords strike

silence

Stars glisten here, die there

We are struck

Our attendance is a violence enjoyed

Notes decay; that is their beauty

That’s how glass stains

Religious imagery

We are masses

One among many in the madness of crowds

Pellets dispersing in aggregates

Wars of attrition depopulate

our pleasures,

and yet the meanest wafers soothe

Counting, all makes sense,

just as each seed knotted along string

preoccupies

breathe

breath stills

breaths still

all now still

III

Digital numbers do not resemble the deceased clock face,

as the reading table does not hear the gun shot massacres

fired from the unregulated arms of hatred’s twists,

obeying president’s bellowing speeches.

O, the dogs are barking in packs unleashed across

our increasingly uninhabitable terrain;

this feels familiar

You wrote:

But if we understand that violence is able to reap its horrible rewards through the very psychic mechanisms that make us part of this society, then we may also be able to recognize—along with our anger—our terror, our guilt, and our profound sadness. Militancy of course, then, but mourning too: mourning and militancy.

So? So what? Sew buttons! (as my grandmother used to say).

Seeds now as you decomposing lie wrapped by enzymes shroud,

earth’s prisoner kept by soils weight.

That is not you, but merely your slighted frame

Here you are and here you will remain, in our urgent words

What we declaim; as long as there is breath

I will speak to you; for your ears to hear and eyes to light;

and test the bounds of acceptance by your example,

your standard,

for what else is there to do?

I aspire

You still aspire

All aspires

Your death knew neither night nor day,

was it late or early morning?

Does it matter?

Are you matter?

Are you more or less

the cool forehead kissed?

No more questions.

— Gregg Bordowitz

A Memorial for Douglas Crimp: Mourning and Militancy will take place on Saturday, November 2, at Danspace Project at St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery, 131 East Tenth Street, New York. Doors open at 12:30 PM. Memorial begins at 1 PM.