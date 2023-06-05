The transformative impact of Warhol v. Goldsmith

Andy Warhol in 1981. Photo: Nora Schuster/Imagno/Getty Images.

WAS THAT REASONABLY NECESSARY? It’s a question asked every day in law schools and courthouses. Less so in MFA programs, artist studios, and museum acquisition committee meetings. Imagine counsel standing just behind Andy Warhol in the Factory, asking, “Does it need to be Brillo? What if you just did up your own soap box?” Or envision MoMA turning down a trove of Pictures generation works because legal has questions, not about provenance, but about copyright permission. We might be headed in this direction, now that the Supreme Court has injected a reasonable necessity standard into transformative fair use analyses with its recent decision in Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts v. Goldsmith.

The case arose out of an esoteric fact pattern—what in copyright circles is considered use beyond the scope of a license. In 1984, Warhol created a silkscreen of Prince based on a source photograph taken in 1981 by Lynn Goldsmith, with her express permission. He did not, however, have permission to make the additional fifteen works (mostly silkscreens and a few pencil drawings) that he also created based on the same image. When Goldsmith later learned that the Warhol Foundation licensed Condé Nast to use one of those additional works, known as Orange Prince, 1984, she claimed copyright infringement and, it was alleged by Warhol’s counsel at oral argument, demanded seven figures and transfer of Warhol’s copyrights. The Foundation, not lacking in chutzpah, responded by suing Goldsmith in federal court and asking the court to declare that Warhol’s unlicensed uses were fair under the Copyright Act.

In a lengthy and lively opinion replete with strange bedfellows, accusatory footnotes, dissenting art history lessons, and Photoshopped images, the Supreme Court recently affirmed a ruling in Goldsmith’s favor. With the notable exception of legal scholar Amy Adler’s response to the decision in Art in America, reactions in both the popular media and scholarly circles are best described as uncertain. The title of Blake Gopnik’s piece in the New York Times encapsulates this equivocal post-ruling vibe: “Ruling Against Warhol Shouldn’t Hurt Artists. But It Might.”

This ambivalence is largely a result of the way in which the majority opinion has it both ways. Plainly, Warhol’s fair use defense was rejected, and Goldsmith prevailed. That’s a clear win for photographers and a defeat for artists who work with copyrighted source materials. If you have any doubts about that conclusion, look at how the non-party amicus briefs aligned with the respective camps before the ruling (American Society of Media Photographers for Goldsmith; Robert Rauschenberg, Roy Lichtenstein, and Joan Mitchell Foundations for Warhol).

Lynn Goldsmith’s 1981 photo of Prince (left) and Andy Warhol’s 1984 work (right). Image: Supreme Court of the United States.

The Court also, however, strained to assure us that the contested use at issue was not Warhol’s creation of the fifteen additional works, but rather his Foundation’s later commercial licensing of one of those works to Condé Nast in 2016. Thus Gopnik’s guarded optimism. Maybe, then, all that appropriation art from the last fifty years doesn’t have a copyright problem, at least so long as it’s not being licensed for use in tribute issues of glossy magazines?

If this all feels a bit off to you, good. It should. It doesn’t track with art practice. There is no art school teaching artists to create works for single, defined, hermetically sealed, lawyer-approved uses. Only in the rarest case does a creator make something for the limited purpose of donating it to a nonprofit museum and commit never to make money from licensing the copyright. Visual artists create works knowing, and often intending, that countless other things will happen to them downstream. They might be sold, hung, resold, donated, lent, licensed, recast in new forms, criticized, honored, reissued, parodied, posted, bequeathed, showcased in a movie, vacuumed up into a machine learning dataset, repackaged into an NFT, etc. Artists make art, not use cases.

Fairly read, the majority opinion actually provides little comfort when it comes to the legality of Warhol’s initial creation of Orange Prince and the other unlicensed works. The Court limited its opinion to the Warhol Foundation’s twenty-first-century licensing practices only because of quirks unique to the litigation. Goldsmith, for instance, strategically abandoned her right to go after other uses. The Court’s decision not to speak to those cases says nothing about whether they infringe.

What we did get is a new, broadly applicable, transformative fair use test: one that should concern even those artists who have little interest in licensing their creations to magazines. Under the Warhol framework, if you are a practicing artist using copyrighted source works for a purpose “highly similar” to the purpose to which the original work was put, and if you are making money from your practice, the burden will be on you if you want to claim transformative fair use under what is known as factor one, which asks courts to consider the “purpose and character” of the alleged fair use.

What does the Court mean by “highly similar” purposes? That needs to be worked out, but we know what it does not mean: Aesthetic, formal, stylistic, or semiotic changes are not different purposes. Take one famous example of the appropriation genre: Sherrie Levine’s After Walker Evans: 4, 1981, a photograph of a reproduction of Walker Evans’s Depression-era portrait of Allie Mae Burroughs. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s label describes Levine’s purpose as a “feminist hijacking of patriarchal authority, a critique of the commodification of art, and an elegy on the death of modernism.” But as I read Warhol, that is not the sort of purpose the Supreme Court is asking about. Instead, a functional analysis of the type the Court is using might conclude that both Walker Evans (the original photographer) and Levine (the appropriator) share a common purpose of literally depicting the same person, Allie Mae Burroughs, in a documentary fashion.

There is no art school teaching artists to create works for single, defined, hermetically sealed, lawyer-approved uses.

Yes, the Court does allow that changes to meaning or message may still have some relevance in fair use inquiries. But assuming the artist sells their works for money, the damage is already done because of the burden with which they have been saddled by the overlap in purpose. The only concrete example we get for what might overcome that burden is when the artist can show that they needed to “target” or use the source work, such as to directly parody it. But, to stick with the Levine example, for all of the richness of her text, is it fair to say that she was parodying Walker Evans? No.

What about artists working with generative AI? Could the fair use case be stronger because the purposes diverge more noticeably? That argument might hold some water when wielded by AI developers, such as Stability AI, seeking to defend their unlicensed use of vast numbers of copyrighted works as training inputs for their AI models. The purpose to which AI platforms are putting those images—what a lawyer might characterize as teaching the program how to make art—is facially different from the purpose of, say, a photographer who sold an original photograph to Getty Images for licensing to others. This result might at first seem surprising in a case thought to cut back on transformative fair use, as it could make it harder for original content creators to attack AI platforms raising fair use as a defense. But it underscores Justice Kagan’s point in footnote five of her dissent that this reductive functional analysis might counterintuitively make fair use claims easier to defend when the immediate purposes of the content owner (the photographer) and appropriator (the AI developer) diverge even in a superficial way.

That same argument, however, is less impactful in fair use cases where the defendant is an artist using AI to create new works (as opposed to the platform itself). Now, the copyright holder might convince the court that the relevant purpose is no longer training the AI, but rather using the AI as a tool to output a new image for commercial use. With that framing, the respective purposes of the original photographer and later artist might look highly similar (creating aesthetically pleasing, licensable works of visual art).

This all underscores a particularly fascinating aspect of the competing opinions on display in Warhol. I am confident that every justice, if asked, would state that they ruled as they did in order to support art and artists. They just have very divergent views on how to shape fair use to achieve that shared goal.

The end result is that artists who make money from their practices and wish to use copyrighted source works must now be prepared to demonstrate, in a way a federal judge will immediately grasp, that their choices to use those particular source materials were “reasonably necessary” to achieve clear goals. If you are concerned that this might force artists into aesthetic choices they did not want to make, that’s understandable.

A risk-averse artist can always, of course, pay to take a license from the creator of the source material, or use their own source photos. Not coincidentally, this is the practice Warhol largely relied on later in his career, after he tired of the lawsuits. Indeed, if I am reading the opinion correctly, this is the outcome the current Court is most hoping for—a reenergized licensing market for source works used in follow-on art practices.

The lasting irony, then, may be that Warhol—an artist synonymous with appropriation—may now be the name lawyers cite most to attack that very practice.

The information provided in this article is my opinion only, and does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice.

Peter J. Karol is associate dean and professor of law at New England Law | Boston, where he focuses his scholarship on art and intellectual-property law.