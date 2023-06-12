The uneasy intimacy of the Rijksmuseum’s Vermeer blockbuster

Johannes Vermeer, Girl Interrupted at Her Music, 1659–61, oil on canvas, 15 1/2 x 17 1/2".

MANY ARE THE TALES of people fainting at the sight of a Vermeer, or crying just at the thought. Suzanne Raes’s new documentary, Close to Vermeer, contains several. But few could have guessed what seeing this many of the Dutch master’s paintings together in one place would feel like, and even now, at the end of the Rijksmuseum’s landmark show that made it possible, I struggle to give words to the experience. Still, I am here to offer my two guilders. As the works accumulate, the result is not gratuity or excess; their power is in no way diminished. But as you begin to learn how they tick, it effects a kind of perversion of sentiment, like a smile twisted awry.

Vermeer mostly painted women, alone with themselves, engulfed in the task at hand. The protagonist of Woman Holding a Balance, ca. 1662–64, weighs her jewelry in front of a painting of the Last Judgement. In A Young Woman standing at a Virginal, 1670–72, she turns away from the window, but faces a landscape painted onto the inside lid of her instrument. His oeuvre is full of such ironies, or subtle judgments upon his subjects. In one early, atypical work on loan from Tokyo, Saint Praxedis is seen wringing blood out of a sponge, her face the emblem of tranquility as a man lies decapitated behind her, the usually latent existential tension dripping into the bucket, splattering onto the later interior scenes, so famous for being calm. In this exhibition, the very texture of selfhood becomes palpable, and it is not—or not only—pretty.

“We are actually not really interested in blockbuster exhibitions,” Taco Dibbits, the museum’s general director, told me about this year’s most-hyped show in Europe. “We could easily have had two million visitors, but we limited the number of tickets and stopped doing PR after a week.” Tickets to the exhibition sold out in a matter of days, reselling for extortionate amounts on the black market. As curator Karen Archey of the nearby Stedelijk museum argues in her new book, After Institutions, exhibitions of this magnetism are often deleterious to the human and material infrastructure of a museum; they can even be financial calamities. Yet we might say that this blockbuster developed as a perfect storm: It made sense that, as his last exhibition before retirement, Gregor Weber, the Rijksmuseum’s long-time head of fine and decorative arts, would apply his four decades of Vermeer expertise. When it turned out that New York’s Frick Collection, whose mansion is undergoing renovation, would be able to lend its three specimens for the first and probably only time, the game changed. Persuaded by the promise of Rijks-reciprocity, the National Gallery in Washington, DC, added their two paintings to the transatlantic shipment. When it rains, it pours: More loans followed from London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Tokyo, Paris, Berlin, Dresden, and Frankfurt, as well as the Mauritshuis in the Hague, which parted with its darling Girl with a Pearl Earring, ca. 1665. It all added up to twenty-seven Vermeers (five more than the last big Vermeer show, held in The Hague in 1995), plus one recently contested and hence merely “Studio of Vermeer”–attributed Girl with a Flute, ca. 1669–75—really only more fuel to the blockbuster fire. Considering the surely exorbitant shipping and insurance costs, institutions should probably be happy that Vermeer’s known output only totals to thirty-five paintings.

Johannes Vermeer, Officer and Laughing Girl, 1657–58, oil on canvas, 20 x 18".

There have been many Vermeers, Raes’s film informs us—the leftist, the modernist, the formalist, the feminist—and so when speaking with Dibbits, I naturally wanted to know which Vermeer is given to us by this exhibition. Who do we need him to be now? His answer had to do with intimacy, comfort. That there is safety inside the closed rooms and mundane tasks of Vermeer’s sparsely populated paintings, or at least it seems that way. But open the door on these quiet scenes of women sewing, playing piano, or reading a letter, either directly or as mediated by a cloaked man (always towering, attractive, forceful, ominous), say, twenty times—minus the two cityscapes and the handful of religious motifs—and the act of viewing becomes one of intrusion, the intimacy depicted vulnerable and ambiguous. The usual feelings of serenity evoked by his pictures are joined, through repetition, by a grating sense of disturbance, by the high-pitched, almost inaudible sound of whatever mood you have barged in on. I think Dibbits is right that the intimacy pictured in Vermeer is a great part of his contemporary appeal, but perhaps less because it is comforting than because of its portrayal of a complex and deeply familiar state of being never and always alone, of being within the confines of domestic space but with connections, at once stressful and titillating, to the world outside. We may be in need of consolation, but what we get is a kind of psychological realism, as unnerving as it is persistent.

Rather than indulging in the narrative itself, Vermeer paints its metatext, or the moments of its mediation, which, in the same way as you might catch your own reflection in the glass of your phone, bring his subjects back to themselves.

Sitting with Officer and Laughing Girl, 1655–60, in its usual context at the Frick, one feels as if they’ve briefly withdrawn to Scheherazade’s bedroom, or to a horse-drawn cart en route to Canterbury. What the soldier tells the laughing girl are the stories that would be depicted on the walls around it, say, ships at sea or some jovial company. And so rather than indulging in the narrative itself, Vermeer paints its metatext, or the moments of its mediation—so many maps on the wall; all those letters—which, in the same way as you might catch your own reflection in the glass of your phone, bring his subjects back to themselves. To see Vermeer en masse, then, is to fully grasp the self-consciousness of his subjects, their awkwardness and excitement at meeting others, at being looked at. The scenes he depicts and the people in them are porous to the world both existentially, and, as Teju Cole argued recently in the New York Times, politically and ideologically; his paintings wear the violence of Dutch empire in the shape of pearls and furs.

Signage for “Vermeer,” which ran at the Rijksmuseum from February 10 to June 4. Photo: Kristian Vistrup Madsen.

Since the Vermeer of the moment is a Vermeer of intimacy, it follows that the current exhibition is about details. The facade of the museum is plastered with an enormous poster that zooms in on the inch or so of canvas in The Milkmaid, ca. 1660, where the milk, glistening divinely, spills out of the jug. What’s so interesting about Vermeer’s style of intimacy is that the closer we look, the more spectacular it gets. In a book on Vermeer titled Faith, Light, and Reflection, published on the occasion of this exhibition, Weber presents new research into the painter’s possible indebtedness to the Jesuits, the artist’s neighbors on the Papenhoek (Papist’s corner) in otherwise reformed Delft. This congregation believed divinity resided in light, and were known for playing with entertainment and illusion in the ostentatious decoration of their churches. During Vermeer’s time, they were fairly unwelcome in the region and disallowed from practicing their faith in public. Their penchants and circumstances are all evident in Vermeer—privacy, of course, but also dazzle: paintings inside paintings, curtains that frame and disguise—and his sitters are constantly stimulated, reading and writing letters, listening to stories, playing music, admiring their fancy objects. The interiority that they experience is pretty far from a pensive, protestant one, though occasionally a wall has been left blank. Rather—and though Vermeer’s own output averaged a couple of pictures a year—the private moments portrayed are busy and networked, productive and eager, a frenzied sensation almost so close it hurts. If you’re reading this on your phone, maybe it sounds familiar.

Johannes Vermeer, View of Delft, 1660–61, oil on canvas, 38 x 45 1/2".

Much ink has been expended on the influence of the camera obscura on Dutch Golden Age painting, and Vermeer, especially, has been described as employing a kind of protophotographic gaze. Having seen only a few Vermeers in the flesh before visiting this exhibition, I too had speculated that perhaps a reason for their enormous appeal is that they are—in their luminous immediacy, apparent mundanity, and (however staged) candidness—like photographs. From reproductions, I thought I could see in the View of Delft, ca. 1660–61, the frontality and objectivity of Düsseldorf school photographers like Gursky or Höfer, or in the small groups of figures Thomas Struth’s quietly menacing family portraits. But as Julian Bell notes in a recent essay for the London Review of Books, in real life they are not like photographs at all. Bell cites the texture of the paint, but it is also the immense spaciousness afforded by the light. Like shining a torch at a mirror, it is blinding. Or like how some paintings look better when photographed and viewed on a backlit screen; Vermeer’s Delft is that painting, only real. What is being transmitted here is not so much information as a great flash of some undecidable affect: intention, hope, surprise. Proust’s character Bergotte dies upon encountering View of Delft, seeing his life pass by, perhaps, like a thousand photographs at once.

Johannes Vermeer’s The Milkmaid, ca. 1660, at the Rijksmuseum. Photo: Kristian Vistrup Madsen

The modernity of Vermeer, I’d argue, lies neither in his supposed use, as maintained by David Hockney and others, of lens-based technologies, nor in the relative simplicity of his compositions (as when New Yorker’s Rebecca Mead praised The Milkmaid as “exploration of minimalism, three hundred years avant la lettre”). It is found, rather, in the mode of selfhood his paintings portray and the type of attention they invite. The world at your fingertips and yet at a distance; the uneasy solitude of engaging with media; privacy as defined by distraction; a heightened, almost anxious sensitivity to one’s surroundings. Seeing the exhibition through the myriad phones taking pictures further dramatizes its already dizzying sense of mise en abyme. Inside every new frame there is some girl, interrupted. Loud ringtones go off constantly as the sixty-plus crowd continue in their never-ending struggle to find the silent function. Men drop by unannounced and, without taking off their cloaks, start telling you about stuff in the same way notifications buzz away in your pocket when you’re trying to look at art. You lift the rim of the wine glass over your nose, or look up from your needlework, or out of the window. Perhaps there is in the constancy of interruption, the stirring, rapturous rhythm of being a self, its own kind of intimacy. It is just not as blissful as we thought.

Kristian Vistrup Madsen is a writer living in Berlin.