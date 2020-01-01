Boston University School of Visual Arts presents the thesis work of the MFA Class of 2021. In her statement for the annual thesis catalogue, School of Visual Arts Director Dana Clancy said, “The work on these pages engages with transformation and with the edges of form, media, and technology. It explores the boundaries of rooms, selves, and nature, calling attention to transforming what has been broken, and processes of mending or healing.”

Assistant Professor David Snyder on the work of the graduating sculpture students:

“Over the course of their years in this program, these two artists have worked to transform and amplify their individual creative voices. They found agency within their own artistic practices during an unpredictable time of crisis, in the context of both a global pandemic and our exigent and ongoing national reckoning with history. Their work offers encounters with the familiar through the prism of transformation, an invocation of the hope that our connection to the world and to each other will strengthen and endure.”

Associate Professor Christopher Sleboda on the work of the graduating graphic design students:

“Each MFA candidate’s thesis emphasizes the specificity of their intellectual and scholarly pursuits. With projects that range from giving tangible form to ignored stories to examining the effects of language translation on existing structures, from the study of place-making to formal explorations fusing biology and design, the critical research undertaken in the Graphic Design MFA program illuminates different pathways for design practice and scholarship. These graphic designers and their peers will shape the future of the discipline. Their work, presented here, amplifies the evolving role of graphic design and the discipline’s continued impact on society in the 21st century.”

Professor Josephine Halvorson on the work of the graduating painting students:

“The MFA program in Painting connects the interests, sensibilities, and lived experiences of each student with the expansive possibilities of the medium. Students develop distinct artistic practices which, collectively, yield a wide array of material and conceptual approaches. These 17 extraordinary artists have grown in tandem with one another, sharing their challenges, successes, and failures. They’ve proven that the regularity of a practice, no matter how reliable or experimental, provides stability. Through the vantage of their studios and the commitment to their work, these students have witnessed and made sense of a time of great turbulence and transformation.”

Discover more about Boston University School of Visual Arts Class of 2021 Thesis work at: bumfa2021.com.