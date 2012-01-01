Fontaine Capel (b. 1990) is an interdisciplinary artist born and based in New York City. She uses performance, video, monumental drawing, sculpture, installation, and speculative proposals to consider our present roles and to imagine our possible futures.

Capel is a frequent collaborator, and has founded and led several community-centered artist-run projects, including Hume Chicago and Sill Space Projects.

She has performed and exhibited works at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Jewish Museum, Tiger Strikes Asteroid, The Wallach Gallery, and Steve Turner Exhibitions; she has recently been in residence at the Hemispheric Institute, Residencia Corazón Argentina, ACRE, and the Chicago Artist Coalition; Capel was a fellow at the Cuba One Foundation, and is a current Annual Fellow at Socrates Sculpture Park.

Capel studied Art and Art History at Oberlin College (2012), and is a member of Columbia University MFA in Visual Art Class of 2020. Lack of diploma notwithstanding.

Website: www.fontainecapel.com