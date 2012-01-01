Columbia U MFA
Columbia U MFA
Henry Anker is an American landscape painter. He grew up in Northern California where the natural geography, political culture, and environmental crisis shaped his perception of the world around him. He moved to Los Angeles in 2013 where he received his B.A. in Visual Art at UCLA. In 2018 he moved to New York City to pursue his M.F.A. at Columbia University School of the Arts.
Catalina Antonio Granados was born in Mexico City in 1990. She studied a BA in Spanish Literature at UNAM and did her BFA at NYU Steinhardt. Currently she is pursuing her MFA at Columbia University. She is interested in analyzing the performance of colonial tools that the US empire uses over Latin America and its people, especially the control of discourse through politics of translations in asylum applications of Latin Americans in the US, and the narratives imposed on immigrants within the courtrooms. She approaches this by trying to develop tools influenced by radical theories from Latin American pedagogues, Greek theatre and toys.
She currently lives in Crown Heights.
Website: catalinaantoniogranados.com
Roni Aviv is a lens-based artist living and working in New York. She uses photography combined with text, drawing and household materials to pose questions about the acts of looking, noticing, touching, ignoring and erasing. Her work takes form as large scale installations as well as handheld artist books: it is a visual and psychological inquiry into the unaddressed surfaces and experiences that are inherent in the domestic everyday.
Patrick Bayly (born 1994, Charleston, West Virginia) earned a BFA at West Virginia University in 2018 and attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture that same year. He then started the MFA program at Columbia University in New York marking the first time he lived outside West Virginia. Since the university's studios were shut down in mid-March, Bayly has been painting in his apartment in New York.
Website:|Website:%20patrickbayly.com | patrickbayly.com |
Eric Brittain is an interdisciplinary artist living and working in New York City.
Aika Akhmetova is a New York-based artist, originally from Kazakhstan, Almaty. Their work references indigenous Kazakh traditions and rituals, often manifesting in sculptures, videos, performances and writings. Finished pieces bring up themes of queerness, abject, tradition, norm and violence. Akhmetova has exhibited in the US and Kazakhstan. Their work is in the Public Collection of Art of Kazakhstan. Akhmetova studied Painting at Rhode Island School of Design and is currently an MFA candidate at Columbia University. They currently live and work in NYC.
Website: www.aikaakhmetova.com/
Rosana Cabán is a Puerto Rican born, Florida raised artist based in Brooklyn. Using sound, sculpture and performance, she probes the problematic binaries of masculinity and femininity, good and evil, and technology vs human progress. As a producer and recording artist, Cabán has released influential music for artists in the Brooklyn DIY scene including Primitive Heart, Shrines, GhostPiss, SPRNGVLVT, Prima, and Psychic Twin. She has most notably performed at the Brooklyn Museum, National Sawdust, the Fillmore, Webster Hall, and over 80 rock venues across the US and Canada. Rosana Cabán was a Marble House Project Artist in Residence in 2018, an Ace Hotel AIR 2017, and a guest collaborator for Lucas Artists Fellow Xandra Ibarra at Montalvo Arts Center in 2020.
Website: www.rosanacaban.com
Vimeo: vimeo.com/
Caption: Rosana Cabán, Find Your Joy, 2020. Video.
Fontaine Capel (b. 1990) is an interdisciplinary artist born and based in New York City. She uses performance, video, monumental drawing, sculpture, installation, and speculative proposals to consider our present roles and to imagine our possible futures.
Capel is a frequent collaborator, and has founded and led several community-centered artist-run projects, including Hume Chicago and Sill Space Projects.
She has performed and exhibited works at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Jewish Museum, Tiger Strikes Asteroid, The Wallach Gallery, and Steve Turner Exhibitions; she has recently been in residence at the Hemispheric Institute, Residencia Corazón Argentina, ACRE, and the Chicago Artist Coalition; Capel was a fellow at the Cuba One Foundation, and is a current Annual Fellow at Socrates Sculpture Park.
Capel studied Art and Art History at Oberlin College (2012), and is a member of Columbia University MFA in Visual Art Class of 2020. Lack of diploma notwithstanding.
Website: www.fontainecapel.com
Susan Chen (born 1992, Hong Kong SAR), a first-generation Asian American, paints portraits of her racial community to investigate the psychology of race, and the varying viewpoints her sitters have on ideas of home, immigration, prejudice, identity, family, longing, love and loss. She usually finds her sitters, who are strangers, on various community social media groups on the Internet. She received her B.A. Hons from Brown University (2015) and is currently completing her M.F.A. at Columbia University (2020). In 2019, she was a finalist for the AXA Art Prize, and was also featured in New American Paintings #141 and #147 juried by Beth Rudin DeWoody and Amber Esseiva. Recent group shows include Steve Turner Los Angeles, Art Toronto, Nancy Hoffman Gallery, Ki Smith Gallery, and Spring/Break Art Show.
Website: www.susanmbchen.com