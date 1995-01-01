The photo-based body of work, Wish You Were Here You Are, contributes to a contemporary representation of motherhood through constructed, rephotographed images and video montage. The resulting open-ended visuals exist in a kind of in-between place that oscillates between the real and the unreal. Through its varied visuals, Wish You Were Here You Are does not rely on a singular point of view, fixed identity, or function of photography. Alternately, the work creates opportunities for the viewer to consider the multiplicity of signification, contingency of meaning, and relationships between truth and illusion in every layered pictorial plane. Wish You Were Here You Are simultaneously navigates and explores maternal experience through constructed rephotography that foregrounds the illusory condition of the medium and provides a new, multilayered representation of motherhood.

Emma Creighton Hopson’s visual images explore themes of identity and time as they relate to relationships and the social landscape. She works primarily with a view camera as a way to connect with the history and craft of photography and she embraces the medium’s ability to affect perception. She lives with her family in Savannah, Georgia. Emma is currently an MFA candidate in Photography at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

emmahopson.com