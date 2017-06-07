Class of 2020

MFA Art: Josh Beliso, Dulce Soledad Ibarra, Casey Kauffmann, Paulson Lee, Alexis C. McDonald, Johnny Forever Nawracaj

MA Curatorial Practices: Loujain Bager, Eve Moeykens-Arballo, Bianca Moran, Carlo Tuason, Joseph Valencia

MFA Design: Ling Ding, Xixi Huang, Kaidi Mao, Zoe Polonus, Caixi Song, Sebin Song, Suyu Xiong, Yue Xu, Juan Juii Ye

Class of 2021

MFA Art: Danielle Cansino, Jiyoon Kim, Hings Lim, José Guadalupe Saánchez III, Diane Williams, Rachel Zaretsky

MA Curatorial Practices: Hugo Cervantes, Allison Chaklos, Jordan Gonzales, Katherine Rouhandeh, Ming Yin MFA Design: Shoubo Jiao, Han Ivy Sun, Chih-Wei Olivia Chao, Lu Chen, Samantha Dewey, Gina Fulton, Soyoung Laura Lee, Mingming Liu, Yan Liu, Jingwen Michela Ma, Yara Razzouk, Yiran Tina Tian, Youwei Wan, Rong Wang, Xi Sherry Yang, Yi Zheng, Yuqi Zhang, Jingyao Ashley Zuo, Tiancheng Zhu

The Programs

A key feature of USC Roski School graduate programs is the unparalleled access students have across diverse fields of study at the University of Southern California (USC): one of the world’s leading research universities and home to five prestigious art schools among its 19 professional schools. This offers a broader platform for interdisciplinary experimentation and provides expansive possibilities for complementary fields of study.

USC Roski students work with renowned faculty from three graduate programs, MA, MFA Art, and MFA Design; forming well-rounded and informed practices. In addition to the USC Roski faculty, students have one-on-one access to additional artists, performers, curators and critical thinkers through the Visiting Artists and Scholar Seminars and the Visiting Designer-in-Residence program.

The USC Graduate Building is located in the vibrant Los Angeles Arts District—home to dozens of museums, galleries, design firms, artists and designers. Within walking distance of the Graduate Building are the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Hauser Wirth; and The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA.